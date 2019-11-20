Glen Thomas Hale
Glen Thomas Hale, 87, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was a 1952 graduate of the Murray Training School, a 1958 graduate of Murray State University, and received his master’s degree from Murray State in 1965. He became assistant director of adult and vocational education for the Louisville public schools in 1967, until the merger of the city and county in 1975, and was appointed Director of Adult and Continuing Education for JCPS until his retirement in 1990. He was proud to have issued over 15,000 GED’s to adults in his community during his time as director. He was a member of the Jeffersontown Moose Lodge #2127, loved hunting, fishing, dogs and University of Kentucky basketball.
Mr. Hale is survived by seven children, Mark Hale and wife Pam, Patti Elliott and husband Don, Tim Hale and wife Merilyn, Beth Wemes and husband Jimmy, Leigh Ann Carter and husband Ray, Leslie Kaelin and husband Tim, and Jamie Decker and husband Mike; one sister, Glenda Sue Carraway; 16 grandchildren, Shelby Hale, Kim Fairchild, Andrew Kinnaman, Michael Turner, McKenzie Gregory, Macy and Cassidy Hale, Kelly Patterson, Johnathan, Jason and Jeffrey Wemes, Jacob and Paul Carter, Tim and Matt Kaelin, and Candon Decker; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and after 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Bobby Gene Watson
Bobby Gene Watson, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 8, 1928, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Lexie Crawford and Gracie Norene Jones Watson.
He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. He was a farmer and had worked at Tappan Manufacturing, Union Carbide in Calvert City for 10 years and Quentana for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Logan Watson, and one brother Dwight Watson
Mr. Watson is survived by his wife, Wilda Jo Wilkerson Watson of Murray, whom he married March 23, 1946, in Kirksey, Kentucky; two daughters, Jackie Harle and husband Bill and Judy Overbey and husband Don, all of Murray; one son, Mike Watson and wife Tina of Murray; five grandchildren, Scott Morris and wife Kim, Amberly Gillum and husband Chris, Justin Morris, Kelly Overbey and wife Brittany and Ryan Watson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Spring Creek Baptist Church with Tim Palmer and Brett Miles officiating. Entombment will follow in Spring Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, 234 East Gray Street, Suite 450, Louisville, KY 40202, in memory of Logan Watson and Bobby Watson.
Audrey Tucker McCauley
Audrey Tucker McCauley, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was born July 7, 1944, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to Basil Tucker and Ruth Turner Milobar.
She was a homemaker and a member of New Concord United Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James McCauley; one sister, Alma Faye Garcia; three brothers, Jerry Tucker, Kenneth Tucker and Ray Tucker; and one brother-in-law, James Toombs.
Mrs. McCauley is survived by two daughters, Donna Appelhans of Murray and Amy Johnson of California; two grandchildren, Alysha Johnson and Anthony Black, both of California; one sister, Dorothy Toombs of McKenzie, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Mark Appelhans.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Tim Palmer officiating.
