Eleanor Lankford
Eleanor Lankford, 92, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Rebecca Estelle Shaw
Rebecca Estelle Shaw, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Milton Edward Hicks
Milton Edward Hicks, 72 of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School; a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, where he was stationed stateside at Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia from 1964-1967. He was awarded the National Defense Award. He worked in civil service from 1967-1977. He retired from USEC in Paducah in 2005 after 28 years of employment. He was an avid woodworker with arts and crafts and home improvements. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, an acolyte and helped with funeral ministry at his parrish.
He married Joyce D. Hudgins Hicks June 3, 1967, and she preceded him in death Dec. 5, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Milton A. "Bill" and Mary Louise Pentecost Hicks; a sister, Susan Tozzi; and two nephews.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his daughter, Diane McIntyre and husband Jimmy of Fulton; his son, Edward Hicks of Louisville; his granddaughter, Evelyn Hicks of Louisville; one brother, Stephen Hicks and wife Cynthia of Manchester, Tennessee; two sisters, Lillian (Richard) Short and Thelma (Ronnie) Clark, both of Mayfield; several nephews; and one niece.
The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Eric Riley officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, where prayers will be said at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.