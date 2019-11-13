Randall Anthony 'Tony' Waller Sr.
Tony died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after an extended illness, and peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Luther B. and Frankie Cothran Waller, who preceded him in death.
Tony graduated from Hillwood High School and attended the University of Tennessee-Martin. He honorably served in the Tennessee National Guard.
Tony’s entire career was spent in the trucking industry. He started with TCT on the dock handling broken packages for insurance purposes (OSD). He gradually worked his way into management with various other companies and was given the opportunity to purchase the small Paschall Truck Lines in Murray at the age of 25. He had very little cash, so Mr. Paschall proposed owner-financing which Tony accepted with great appreciation, chasing the “American Dream." He worked tirelessly to grow the business from a small town trucking firm to a national, highly respected contender in the transportation industry. For almost 50 years, he provided thousands of employees the opportunity to have high paying jobs to support their families and community. Tony will be remembered for his love of family, friends and business associates. His faith and trust in the Lord brought great comfort to his family during his struggle and passing. His loving wife, Elizabeth, was his “Rock."
Tony is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Oakley Waller; his sons, Anthony Waller and wife Melanie and Hugh Wells; a daughter Shauna Coveny and husband Tony; a brother, Gary Waller and wife Nancy; sisters, Drena Person and Mira Waller; grandchildren, Baylee Faith, Kenadee, Blakelee and Hayden Waller, McKenna, Grayson, Presley, Piper, Pierson and Liam Coveny; aunts, Lollie Walker, June Burks, Christine Binkley and Becky Carte; and longtime associates, Judy Ingersoll, Steve Hale and Don Wilson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane in Nashville, Tennessee, and from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the church. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Cory Fulghum, Darrell Flowers, Gary Waller Jr., Corban Joseph, Caleb Joseph and Ryan Durr. Honorary pallbearers will be George Oakley, Steve Hale, Don Wilson, Randy Cothran, Jack Foley, Dwain Taylor, Paul Wieck, Paschall Truck Line Senior Executives Tom Stephens and Chuck Wilson, and past and present employees of Paschall Truck Lines, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Harvest Food Bank.
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home of Nashville is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Estelle Shaw
Rebecca Estelle Shaw, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Benton, Kentucky, to Dewey Free and Elphie Youngblood Free.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers.
Ms. Shaw is survived by her son, Donald Fortner and wife Lynne of Murray; four sisters, Josephine Patton, Lillian Lawrence, Martha Belcher and Geraldene Anderson; and four grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with James Stom officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mabel D. Maddox
Mabel D. Maddox, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born April 9, 1925, in Murray, to Lee Andrew and Edna Billington Donelson.
She loved to cook, garden and study her Bible. She especially loved her grandchildren. Rarely a picture was taken where she didn't have a child in her lap. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Mason Maddox; a daughter, Deborah Orr; a brother, Andrew Garrett; and three sisters, Elsie Miller, Luvena Lovett and Nancy Steele.
Mrs. Maddox is survived by four daughters, Shirley Miller of Murray, Melvonna Dowdy and husband Aaron of Reidland, Candy Garland and husband Danny of House Springs, Missouri, and Lisa Bucy and husband Van of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Sherry Stewart, Amy Johnson, Esther Julian, Andrew Garland, Matthew Garland, Jonathon Garland, Nathaniel Garland, Benjamin Garland, Susanna Garland and Audrey Swierk; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Garland, Matthew Garland, Jonathon Garland and Benjamin Garland. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Lankford
Eleanor Lankford, 92, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 19, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Valente Medina and Auxullio Europa Medina.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lankford; her daughters, Joy Sauhamel, Vivian Villasenor and Maryann Campagna; and five brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Lankford is survived by her daughters, Jody Winningham and husband Whylie and Helen Popovic and husband Boris; a son, Julio Villasenor; her grandchildren, Jason Arnold, Roland Arnold, Karen Marzano, Lavinia Marzano, Lena Campagna, Vicki Ott and Khrista Ott; several great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Georgia Nell Jordan
Georgia Nell Jordan, 99, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 23, 1920, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Malcolm Harrison and Mary Dodds Harrison.
She was a homemaker and member of Antioch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Clifton Jordan, and three brothers, Jack Harrison, Euroll Andrus and Perry Harrison.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by one daughter, Judith Fuqua of Farmington; two grandchildren, Hal Fuqua and wife Cathy of Farmington and Todd Fuqua and wife Lisa of Almo; three great-grandchildren, Holly Cain, Courtney Deasel and husband Eric and Lane Fuqua and wife Amanda; four stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, Adley Cain, Charlie and Jude Deasel and Olivia and Lilah Fuqua; and six stepgreat-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Antioch Church of Christ with Al Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, ℅ Eddie Workman, 439 Workman Road, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churhcill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Anderson
Susan Anderson, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.