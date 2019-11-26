Rickie Dwayne Puckett
Rickie Dwayne Puckett, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1953, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Maxie and Elizabeth Copeland Puckett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Puckett, and a sister, Marion Brown.
Mr. Puckett is survived by two sons, Johnny Puckett and wife Marci, and Billy Puckett, all of Benton; two brothers, Sammy Puckett and wife Nina, and Harvey Puckett and wife Karen, all of Dexter; three sisters, Darlene Elkins Garland and husband Bill, Kay Thorn and Skippy Henderson Barron and husband Bobby, all of Dexter; four grandchildren, Jayanna Puckett, Ariel Darnall, Kaleb Puckett and Mattie Bebout; and three great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Couch, Addilyn Puckett and Aleeah Darnall.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Billy Wade Speed
Billy Wade Speed, 40, of Murray, Kentucky died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1979, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bill Speed and Teresa Todd Speed.
Mr. Speed is survived by his daughter, Shea Speed of Murray; a son, Tyler Speed of Murray; his father, Bill Speed of Murray; his mother, Teresa Speed of Murray; and a half-brother, Stephen Speed of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Larry Cardwell officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Cordie Edward McDougal
Cordie Edward McDougal, 77, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1942, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Cordie Rayburn McDougal and Otie Compton McDougal.
He retired from Printing Services of Murray and was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching his martins and hummingbirds, and was an avid racoon and rabbit hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, R.J. McDougal; four sisters, Maxine Lawrence and husband Ed, Daphine Bennett, Etna Story and husband Hoyt, and Linda Fennell and husband Paul; and by one brother-in-law, Tommy Johnson.
Mr. McDougal is survived by his wife, Charlotte “Jean” McDougal of Puryear, whom he married June 4, 1964, in Murray; one daughter, Belinda Irby and husband David of Henry, Tennessee; one son, Allen McDougal and wife Kathy of Puryear; one sister, Brenda Johnson of Shallotte, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Shirley McDougal of Murray; two grandchildren, Kenneth McDougal and wife Jamie, and Anna McDougal; three great-grandchildren, Braysen Rushing, Mayleigh Rushing and Kysin McDougal, all of Puryear; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jerry Massey officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “His Fork Food Pantry”, c/o North Fork Baptist Church, 4245 Highway 140 West, Puryear, TN 38251.
