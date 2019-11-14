Randall Anthony ‘Tony’ Waller Sr.
Tony died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after an extended illness, and peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Luther B. and Frankie Cothran Waller, who preceded him in death.
Tony graduated from Hillwood High School and attended the University of Tennessee-Martin. He honorably served in the Tennessee National Guard.
Tony’s entire career was spent in the trucking industry. He started with TCT on the dock handling broken packages for insurance purposes (OSD). He gradually worked his way into management with various other companies and was given the opportunity to purchase the small Paschall Truck Lines in Murray at the age of 25. He had very little cash, so Mr. Paschall proposed owner-financing which Tony accepted with great appreciation, chasing the “American Dream.” He worked tirelessly to grow the business from a small town trucking firm to a national, highly respected contender in the transportation industry. For almost 50 years, he provided thousands of employees the opportunity to have high paying jobs to support their families and community. Tony will be remembered for his love of family, friends and business associates. His faith and trust in the Lord brought great comfort to his family during his struggle and passing. His loving wife, Elizabeth, was his “Rock.”
Tony is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Oakley Waller; his sons, Anthony Waller and wife Melanie and Hugh Wells; a daughter Shauna Coveny and husband Tony; a brother, Gary Waller and wife Nancy; sisters, Drena Person and Mira Waller; grandchildren, Baylee Faith, Kenadee, Blakelee and Hayden Waller, McKenna, Grayson, Presley, Piper, Pierson and Liam Coveny; aunts, Lollie Walker, June Burks, Christine Binkley and Becky Carte; and longtime associates, Judy Ingersoll, Steve Hale and Don Wilson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane in Nashville, Tennessee, and from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the church. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Cory Fulghum, Darrell Flowers, Gary Waller Jr., Corban Joseph, Caleb Joseph and Ryan Durr. Honorary pallbearers will be George Oakley, Steve Hale, Don Wilson, Randy Cothran, Jack Foley, Dwain Taylor, Paul Wieck, Paschall Truck Line Senior Executives Tom Stephens and Chuck Wilson, and past and present employees of Paschall Truck Lines, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Harvest Food Bank.
Rebecca Estelle Shaw
Rebecca Estelle Shaw, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Benton, Kentucky, to Dewey Free and Elphie Youngblood Free.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers.
Ms. Shaw is survived by her son, Donald Fortner and wife Lynne of Murray; four sisters, Josephine Patton, Lillian Lawrence, Martha Belcher and Geraldene Anderson; and four grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with James Stom officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mark Wayne P’Pool
Mark Wayne P’Pool, 51, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.
