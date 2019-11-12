Mabel D. Maddox
Mabel D. Maddox, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born April 9, 1925, in Murray, to Lee Andrew and Edna Billington Donelson.
She loved to cook, garden and study her Bible. She especially loved her grandchildren. Rarely a picture was taken where she didn’t have a child in her lap. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Mason Maddox; a daughter, Deborah Orr; a brother, Andrew Garrett; and three sisters, Elsie Miller, Luvena Lovett and Nancy Steele.
Mrs. Maddox is survived by four daughters, Shirley Miller of Murray, Melvonna Dowdy and husband Aaron of Reidland, Candy Garland and husband Danny of House Springs, Missouri, and Lisa Bucy and husband Van of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Sherry Stewart, Amy Johnson, Esther Julian, Andrew Garland, Matthew Garland, Jonathon Garland, Nathaniel Garland, Benjamin Garland, Susanna Garland and Audrey Swierk; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Garland, Matthew Garland, Jonathon Garland and Benjamin Garland. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Georgia Nell Jordan
Georgia Nell Jordan, 99, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 23, 1920, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Malcolm Harrison and Mary Dodds Harrison.
She was a homemaker and member of Antioch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Clifton Jordan, and three brothers, Jack Harrison, Euroll Andrus and Perry Harrison.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by one daughter, Judith Fuqua of Farmington; two grandchildren, Hal Fuqua and wife Cathy of Farmington and Todd Fuqua and wife Lisa of Almo; three great-grandchildren, Holly Cain, Courtney Deasel and husband Eric and Lane Fuqua and wife Amanda; four stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, Adley Cain, Charlie and Jude Deasel and Olivia and Lilah Fuqua; and six stepgreat-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Antioch Church of Christ with Al Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, Eddie Workman, 439 Workman Road, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Milton Edward Hicks
Milton Edward Hicks, 72, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School; a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, where he was stationed stateside at Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia from 1964-1967. He was awarded the National Defense Award. He worked in civil service from 1967-1977. He retired from USEC in Paducah in 2005 after 28 years of employment. He was an avid woodworker with arts and crafts and home improvements. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, an acolyte and helped with funeral ministry at his parrish.
On June 3, 1967, he married Joyce D. Hudgins Hicks, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Milton A. “Bill” and Mary Louise Pentecost Hicks; a sister, Susan Tozzi; and two nephews.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his daughter, Diane McIntyre and husband Jimmy of Fulton; his son, Edward Hicks of Louisville; his granddaughter, Evelyn Hicks of Louisville; one brother, Stephen Hicks and wife Cynthia of Manchester, Tennessee; two sisters, Lillian (Richard) Short and Thelma (Ronnie) Clark, both of Mayfield; several nephews; and one niece.
The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Eric Riley officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, where prayers will be said at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Eleanor Lankford
Eleanor Lankford, 92, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 19, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Valente Medina and Auxullio Europa Medina.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lankford; her daughters, Joy Sauhamel, Vivian Villasenor and Maryann Campagna; and five brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Lankford is survived by her daughters, Jody Winningham and husband Whylie and Helen Popovic and husband Boris; a son, Julio Villasenor; her grandchildren, Jason Arnold, Roland Arnold, Karen Marzano, Lavinia Marzano, Lena Campagna, Vicki Ott and Khrista Ott; several great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held.
Caroline Cox
Caroline Cox, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
