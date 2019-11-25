Rhonda Alecia Jones
Rhonda Alecia Jones, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Murray.
She retired from Pella Inc. in Murray and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Viva Morris Jones, and one sister, Patsy Tucker.
Ms. Jones is survived by one sister, Janice Pace and husband Ron of Murray; one brother-in-law, Glenn Tucker of Murray; five nieces, Lynn McBee, Jennifer Hejduk, Leta Hodges, Karen Pritchard and Cindy Humphries; and a special friend, Janette Burkeen of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.the jhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Wade Speed
Billy Wade Speed, 40, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug.14, 1979, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bill Speed and Teresa Todd Speed.
Mr. Speed is survived by his daughter, Shea Speed of Murray; a son, Tyler Speed of Murray; his father, Bill Speed of Murray; his mother, Teresa Speed of Murray; and a half-brother, Stephen Speed of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Larry Cardwell officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cordie Edward McDougal
Cordie Edward McDougal, 77, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1942, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Cordie Rayburn McDougal and Otie Compton McDougal.
He retired from Printing Services of Murray and was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching his martins and hummingbirds and was an avid raccoon and rabbit hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, R.J. McDougal; four sisters, Maxine Lawrence and husband Ed, Daphine Bennett, Etna Story and husband Hoyt, and Linda Fennell and husband Paul; and one brother-in-law, Tommy Johnson.
Mr. McDougal is survived by his wife, Charlotte “Jean” McDougal of Puryear, whom he married June 4, 1964, in Murray; one daughter, Belinda Irby and husband David of Henry, Tennessee; one son, Allen McDougal and wife Kathy of Puryear; one sister, Brenda Johnson of Shallotte, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Shirley McDougal of Murray; two grandchildren, Kenneth McDougal and wife Jamie, and Anna McDougal; three great-grandchildren, Braysen Rushing, Mayleigh Rushing and Kysin McDougal, all of Puryear; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jerry Massey officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “His Fork Food Pantry," c/o North Fork Baptist Church, 4245 Highway 140 West, Puryear, TN 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nordene Lorson
Nordene Lorson, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.