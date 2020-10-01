Annette 'Annie' Hargis Cameron
Annette “Annie” Hargis Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown.
She was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Murray, Kentucky, to Arthur Neal Hargis and Lucille Russell Hargis.
She retired from the Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Michigan in 2000, and was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. She was an avid bird lover, amazing cook, baker and gardener. She loved teaching stain glass, jewelry and wire wrapping classes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cameron; four brothers, Harold Gray Hargis, Buell Hargis, Wells Hargis and Russell Hargis; and three sisters, Jane Holden, Geneva Nicholson and Treva Folwell.
Mrs. Cameron is survived by three daughters, Penny Marie Swift of Crossville, Tennessee, Nancy DeBolt of Melbourne, Florida, and Beverly Prince of Burton, Michigan; one son, Gregory Lee Swift and wife Lisa of Glendale; one step-daughter, Cheryl Geller (Greg); three step-sons, Ron Cameron (Monica), Roy Cameron, and Dewey Cameron (Sheryl); two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Pat Cherry (Jimmy); one brother, Ronnie Hargis (Aletta); 15 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Chelsea, Greg, Dustin, Michael, Sundena, Sammy, Lilli, Stacey, Greg, Dennis, Kimberly, Ashley, and Roy Jr; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tender Touch Heart & Home, 571 Westport Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Karen Sue Paul
Karen Sue Paul, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a motor vehicle accident.
She was born March 12, 1948, in Indianapolis Indiana.
She was an active member of St Leo Catholic Church, retired from the Calloway County School System, and was an enthusiastic member of Friends of Corvettes. She loved to quilt, take long Corvette rides, work in her flowers, make canned goods from her garden and harvest honey from her beehives. She has been married to the love of her life, John Paul, since she was 20 years old. They were married for 52 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallie and Doris Conrad, and a sister, Vicki Conrad Evans.
Karen is survived by her adoring husband, John Paul of Murray; three children, Anne Paul Aydt and husband Matthew of Paducah, Jenny Paul Giudice and husband Matthew of Louisville and Buzz Paul and wife Melissa of Murray; and five grandchildren, Maggie Aydt (17), Evan Aydt (15), Owen Aydt (15), Jack Paul (12) and Charli Paul (9).
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the church.
Maxine Garland Jones
Maxine Garland Jones, 86, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born July 4, 1934, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Marvin Garland and Pauline Wilson Garland.
She retired from Fisher Price and was also a retired beautician. She was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Jones Sr.; four brothers, Bill Garland, Lonnie Garland, James Garland and Dale Garland; and one granddaughter, Courtney Williams.
Mr. Jones is survived by her three daughters, Mitzie Coursey and husband Ken of Almo, Tracy Jarvis and husband Philip of Benton and Sheila Vacca and husband Gary of Murray; three sons, Joe Pat Jones Jr. and wife Pam of Almo, Tim Thurmond and wife Sue of Murray and Tony Thurmond and wife Janice of Murray; one sister, Edna Moody of Puryear, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, Wesley Coursey and wife Nicole, Tyler Coursey and wife Shaye, Luke Jones and wife Brittany, Jamie Allred and husband Jon Kyle, Erica York and husband Adam, Brian Jarvis and wife Brooke, Hailey Jarvis, Brandon Thurmond and wife Ashley, Jake Thurmond and wife Noelle, Shannon Thurmond, Brad Thurmond and wife Gabrielle, and Blake Vacca; and 19 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ellie, Kase, Keatyn, Kylie, Halle, Anna Grace, Nora Kate, Layla, Addison, Audrey, Taylor, Caleb, Abigale, Alex, Adley, Lily, Lyla and Evie.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Kenneth L. Keel
Kenneth L. Keel, 74, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Fred and Eloise Pickard Keel.
He was a member of Story's Chapel United Methodist Church in Graves County. A graduate of Murray State University, he retired from CNA Insurance as director over catastrophic claims.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Keel McClure.
Mr. Keel is survived by his wife, Marie Hoke Keel, whom he married June 7, 1969, in Murray; a nephew, Darren Keel; an aunt, Joyce Pickard McClain of Mayfield; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Scott's Grove Baptist Church with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of choice.
Jacqueline S. Winchester
Jacqueline S. Winchester, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.