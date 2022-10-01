Martha Joan Barnes
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker.
She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Curtis Barnes, who died Jan. 21, 2003; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Karen Barnes; and two brothers, Patrick and Michael Parker.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by one son, Kem David Barnes Sr. of Kirksey; five grandchildren, Shannon Aslinger and husband Allen of Rossville, Georgia, Brande Barnes and fiancé Ken Stone of Rockford, Illinois, Heather Ackerman and husband Brian of Lenox, Illinois, Kem Curtis Barnes Jr. of Kirksey and Jody Barnes and fiancé Caylin Brewer of Clearwater, Florida; and seven great-grandchildren, Lane Holmes, Gavin Curtis Barnes, Collin Ackerman, Ella Ackerman, Ethan Ackerman, Colton Barnes and Kamdyn Brewer.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tonya Rae Powers
Tonya Rae Powers, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.