Shelby Louise Hosford
Shelby Louise Hosford, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 9, 1940, in Murray, to Henry Levi Ford and Flora Bean Ford.
She was a homemaker and a member of Kirksey Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Kirby Hosford; one brother, Jerry Ford; one sister, Jessie Miller; one granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver; and three half-sisters, Sue Powell, Emma Elizabeth Powell and Geneva Hatcher.
Mrs. Hosford is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Hosford Paschall and husband Joe Wade of Hazel and Debbie Oliver and husband David of Murray; one brother, H.L. Ford and wife Norma of Murray; one sister-in-law, Linda Ford of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Paschall of Hazel, Kaci Paschall of Hazel, Will Oliver of Murray and Jacob Oliver of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Eugene Hopkins
Terry Eugene Hopkins, 71, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Dexter, to George Dewey Hopkins and Eugenia Woodall Hopkins.
He was the owner of Hopkins Auto Repair, former head mechanic for the Calloway County Bus Garage, and was a truck driver for United States Postal Service. He was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church and the Murray-Calloway County Fair Board, and a former Jaycee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, George Rex Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Theresa Diane Collins Hopkins of Dexter; one daughter, Kim Harpole and husband Mark of Almo; one son, Michael Hopkins of Hazel; one sister, Sherry Hopkins McKinney of Dexter; and three grandchildren, Ashley Manning and husband Marcus of Murray, Amanda Harpole of Almo and Addison Harpole of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Hopkins
Jerry Hopkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Born July 21, 1939 in Calloway County, he graduated from Almo High School in 1958. He was a used car dealer for most of his adult life. He loved to play golf and buy scratch off lottery tickets, one of which he was better at winning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fuqua and Maudie Lovett Hopkins, and his wife, Ginni Weatherly Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his daughters, Lisa Betts (Chuck), Leslie Denham (Mark) and Lanette Kingins; grandchildren, Matthew Morris, Chris Denham, Jared Denham, Daniel Denham, Trice Kingins and Chloe Mensch; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is in charge of arrangements.
Lola Mae Starks
Lola Mae Starks, 91, of Manitou, Kentucky, formerly of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Shemwell Healthcare in Providence, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Almo, to Hubert Boggess and Ruth Anderson Boggess.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Brent Starks; one sister, Odelle Smith; and one niece, Diane Layne.
Mrs. Starks is survived by one daughter, Cheryl M. Starks of West Bloomfield, Michigan; two sons, Timothy B. Starks and wife Pattie of Manitou and Kenneth H. Starks and wife Michele of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Shelby L. Cranford, Paisley J. Starks, Madelyn M. Starks, Derek Chad Whitmer and Chasity Gunn; and seven great-grandchildren, Hadley Cranford, Barrett Cranford, Hayley Hammons, Journie Gunn, Aspen Gunn, Ryker Gunn and Jacelyn Whitmer.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from non until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Gene ‘Skeeter’ McDougal
Harold Gene “Skeeter” McDougal, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.