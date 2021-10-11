Charlie Warren
Charlie Warren, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 21, 1947, in Murray, to Eurie and Doris West Warren.
He was a 1965 graduate of Murray High School where he was later inducted into the MHS Football Hall of Fame. He owned and operated WW Construction for 45 years and built several houses for Habitat for Humanity. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in DaNang, Vietnam. During his enlistment, he was a Navy Seabee and was responsible for building much of the temporary and permanent infrastructure for both combat and non-combat missions. In his younger years, he coached Special Olympic teams. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jo Brandon; a brother, Ray Warren; and two brothers-in-law, Gene Brandon and Terry Barnett.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beverly Warren of Murray; a son, Kyle Warren and wife Kaylee of Murray; grandchildren, Taylor Warren, Kylee Awbery, Karson Sidener and Kashley Warren; a sister, Sue Lemmons of Murray; a brother-in-law, John Barnett and wife Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers included Scott Kloss, Conner Gilpin, Justin Franklin, Ki Franklin, Kanyon Franklin, Scott McDougal and Steven McDougal. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Woodall, Dwain Gibbs, Jack Wallis, Larry Jones and Ronnie Roberts. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Billy Gene Garland
Billy Gene Garland, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Carrol County, Tennessee, to John Robert Garland and Gladys Pritchett.
He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and a member of Dexter Church of Christ where he served as an elder for more than 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Joyce Garland; his second wife, Darlene Puckett Garland; one sister, Minnie Lou Thompson; and two brothers, Bobby Garland and Johnny Garland.
Mr. Garland is survived by one daughter, Deanna Thurman and husband Mark of Jonesboro, Arkansas; three sons, Randy Garland and wife Sue of Hardin, Gary Garland and wife Jannette of Dexter and Howard Garland and wife Jennifer of Dexter; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
O. Glynn Williams
O. Glynn Williams, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Reginald Williams and Jewell Sparks Williams, who preceded him in death.
He retired from Talon Zipper Co. after 34 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Church of Christ faith.
Mr. Williams is survived by one son, David Williams and wife Regina of Dexter; two grandchildren, Michael Williams and wife Jennifer of Murray and Kelsey Kennady and husband Tyler of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Jack Williams, Jaye Williams and Beau Williams, all of Murray, and Hattie Kennady and Collins Kennady, both of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bessie Marie Sykes Harrison
Bessie Marie Sykes Harrison died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
She was born in Mobley, Tennessee, but had been a resident of Murray since 1969.
Bessie was best known as the cashier at Owen’s Food Market. In her 35 years there, she became known for her smile, helpfulness and personality. She spent her later years at Kroger Supermarket as cashier/service manager until her retirement. She was an active member of The Eastern Star, and a devoted mother of four.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryon and Mable Sykes; a brother Ron Sykes; and a son, Donald D. Harrison.
Bessie is survived by two sons and one daughter, Ronald L. Harrison (Pam) of Murray, James B. Harrison (Gail) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Lisa Harrison Ramsey (J.R.) of Clarksville, Tennessee; a sister, Phyllis Sykes of Marion; daughter-in-law, Dreama Harrison of Mayfield; grandchildren, Jamie Harrison, Angela Workman, Susan Ragsdale, Alison Harrison Mack, John Harrison, Donald Tyler Harrison, Jared Harrison, Joey Harrison and Harrison Ramsey; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Jean Miller
Patricia Jean Miller, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mary Turner
Mary Turner, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Craig Mayer
Craig Mayer, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Fern Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Mayfield.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.