Virginia Nell Coleman
Virginia Nell Coleman, 87, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 11, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Burkeen and Nellie Childress Burkeen.
She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Coleman; five sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Coleman is survived by four daughters, Cindy Steen and husband Jeff of Almo, Paula Sanders of Greenville, Jennifer Carrico of Murray and Beth Henderson of Dexter; one son, Johnny Coleman and wife Susan of Dexter; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Steen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Randy ‘RB’ Wilson
Randy “RB” Wilson, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 9, 1956, in Murray, to Billy Bruce Wilson and Ann Paschall Wilson, who preceded him in death.
He was a self-employed carpenter.
Mr. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Stefanie Peach and husband Ryan of Hazel; one son, Jason Wilson and wife Amy of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers, Monty Wilson of Hazel, Roger Wilson of Hazel and Michael Wilson of Murray; four grandchildren, Madison Peach of Hazel, LilyAnne Peach of Hazel, Hayden Wilson of St. Louis and Hudson Wilson of St. Louis; and several nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no public service or visitation.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Chloe Culver
Ms. Chloe Culver, 22, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Henry County, TN.
Chloe was born on May 10, 2000 in Calloway County to Shawn and Rhonda Ahart Culver. She was a graduate of Calloway County High School Class of 2018. Chloe worked for Murray Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
There is so much to say about this beautiful girl. She loved sky diving, duck hunting and fishing. Chloe modeled in pageants and started working more with her love of photography. She had such a contagious smile which caught the eye of everyone she met but what she loved the most was her family and friends. Chloe left this earth too soon and she leaves behind countless people that will cherish her memory today and always.
Those preceding her in death include her grandparents, Doyal Culver, Homer and Betty Ahart.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her loving parents, Shawn and Rhonda Culver of Almo; two brothers, Colby Culver and wife, Kelsey of Almo, Charles Lemon of Almo; her beloved nephew, Case Culver of Almo; grandmother, Ruth Culver; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Chloe Culver is set for 11 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. John Sales will officiate and burial will follow at the Gary Ahart Cemetery, located at Dexter Church of Christ. Pallbearers include JP Dugger, Jamie, Justin, Joseph Russell, Chandler Lyons, Dalton Morton, Wesley and Michael Pullen. Honorary pallbearers include Charles Lemon and Sam and Jack Dugger. Her family welcomes visitors from 6 PM - 8 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Chloe Culver by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Will’ Morton Robertson
William “Will” Morton Robertson, 22, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his home
He was born May 21, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Robertson; and his grandfather, Ted Cooper.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his mother, Lisa Cooper Robertson of Hazel; grandmother, Cecelia Cooper of Hazel; and special friends, Cheyene Fitzpatrick and Savana Lynn Kyle, both of Huntingdon, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Van Russell and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Manning
Mrs. Darlene Manning, 59, of Murray, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Manning was born on July 24, 1963 in Marshall County to the late Roy and Mable Tapp Gamble. She was of Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by a son, Austin Manning; daughter, Kasey Manning; sister, Janis Skabo; brother, James Gamble in addition to her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Manning of Murray; son, Chris Manning of Murray; daughter, Susan Smith and husband, Daniel of Murray; two brothers, Jimmy Gamble and wife, Connie of Benton, Donnie Morgan of Benton; uncle, Eugene Tapp of Lexington; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at Kirksey Cemetery.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Nora J. Beach
Nora J. Beach, 71, of Murray, KY, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY.
She proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a medical technician. Nora enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and loved cooking.
Nora was born July 21, 1951, to the late Grady Wynn and to the late Alonia Wynn.
She married on March 29, 1980, to Greg Beach who survives of Murray, KY.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Eva (Bob) McGill of Ashkum, IL; one son, Marc (Kelly) Beach of Rantoul, IL; 9 grandchildren and several siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Nora J. Beach by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Gela Edwards
Gela Edwards, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 5, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Loyd and Reba (Rose) Wilson.
She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior on Mother’s Day 1950 and was baptized by her father on Father’s Day 1950.
She attended Murray Training School until her marriage, and then attended Kirksey High School, graduating with the class of 1958. Immediately after graduation, she went to work at Peoples Bank. In 2003, she retired from Murray State University after 35 years of service. She was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church since 1959, serving as the pianist/organist since 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen Edwards Belcher; one sister, Aline Wilson McClure; one brother, H.W. “Stub” Wilson; brother-in-law, Grayson McClure; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Chilcutt Wilson and Saundra Edwards; a nephew, Bill David Wilson; cousins, James Vaughn Edwards and wife Jean and David Brasher; and several aunts, uncles and family.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, William T. Edwards, whom she married June 30, 1957, in Booneville, Mississippi; one son, Keith Wilson Edwards of Murray; son-in-law, Brad Belcher of Murray; three grandchildren, Derrik Edwards (Shawna) of Huntsville, Alabama, Krista Edwards Davis (Justin) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jordan Belcher of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Makena Edwards and Sophia Edwards of Huntsville and Yasminka Dedic and Joe’l Rucker of Nashville; brothers-in-law, Glen Edwards and Dan Edwards, both of Murray; and several nieces, nephews and family.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Van Russell, Shawn Hanes and John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, 3553 Kirksey Road, Murray, KY 42071, or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis. TN 38101.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Norma Lou Parrent Wilkins
Norma Lou Parrent Wilkins, 88, of Benton, Kentucky, passed from this life peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health of Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Oct. 14, 1933, in Lyon County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Edgar Parrent and Leora Cash Parrent Brooks. Due to the unexpected death of their father, Norma and her sister, Joyce, were raised by their Aunt Rebecca and Uncle Leslie Dorroh in Evansville, Indiana.
It was in Evansville that she met and married the love of her life, Calvin Clark Wilkins, on Aug. 3, 1952. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before the death of her beloved husband. She was an accomplished writer of poetry, writing about their life and ministry together and their precious family.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Woodson Parrent; and two sisters, Meredith Duncan, and Inez Thacker.
Mrs. Wilkins is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Wilkins McKendree and husband Ricky of Benton; two sons, David Wilkins of Springfield, Tennessee, and Steve Wilkins and wife Shari of Benton; six grandchildren: Ashley Wilkins Gibbons and husband Chris of Rockfield, Justin McKendree and wife Callie, Jason McKendree and wife Carolyn, and Jessalyn McKendree Hardy and husband Branon, all of Benton, Jenny Wilkins Owens and husband Clay of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacob Wilkins and wife Linsey of Bowling Green; 14 beautiful great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Norman of Dacula, Georgia. She was preceded in death by one brother, Woodson Parrent, and two sisters, Meredith Duncan, and Inez Thacker.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton and from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the church on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Burial followed the service in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Dan W. Grimes
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Alma J. Irvin
Alma J. Irvin, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Cecil Baker
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
