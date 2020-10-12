Larry Joe Martin
Larry Joe Martin, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Mr. Martin was born on Sept. 11, 1957, in Paris, Tennessee. Before retiring he was the owner and operator of Martin Mechanical Contractors in Buchanan, and was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda (Stubblefield) Martin; they married on Sept. 20, 1986, in New Concord; mother, Jean (Rowlett) Martin; two sons, Zach Martin and special friend Stacey Lee of Murray and Brad Martin and wife Kristen of Hebron; as well as three grandchildren, Landon, Carter and Callie.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Martin Family Cemetery in Buchanan with Mickey Garrison and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kenneth J. Manker Jr.
Kenneth J. Manker Jr., 57, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, died at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He worked for the Corp of Engineers in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Jewell Manker Sr. and Brenda (Long) Manker; one brother, Larry Manker.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol (Driskill) Manker of Grand Rivers; three children and six grandchildren; son, Jake Manker and wife Hannah along with their three children, Macie, Greyson and Hayden of Grand Rivers; daughter, Ashley and husband Paul Lanier along with their daughter, Chloe of Calvert City; daughter, Lindsey and Patrick Caskey along with their two children, Liam and Milo of Grand Rivers; one brother, Terry and wife Regina Manker of Murray; one sister, Kelly and husband Jamie Vaughn of Jackson, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with David Manker officiating. Visitation was from 3-5 pm Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40202, or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Kori Prentice Mohler
Kori Prentice Mohler, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 16, 1991, in Murray.
He worked for Murray Sealcoating & Paving, attended Hardin Baptist Church and was a 2009 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Prentice Lilly and Donald Mohler; and an uncle, Eli Lilly.
Kory is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Mohler of Murray, whom he married July 15, 2017, in Calloway County, Kentucky; his mother, Shelia Lilly Haley and husband Mike of Murray; his father, Kenneth D. Mohler and wife Jan of Springville, Tennessee; a daughter, Hadley Downey-Mohler of Murray; two sons, Kaden and Cash Mohler, both of Murray; two sisters, Kellie Key of Murray and Cassie Renard and husband Eric of Sharpe; six brothers, Michael Mohler and wife Miranda of Murray, Karson Haley of Murray, Chris Mohler and wife Heather of Murray, Chase Mohler of Calvert City, Adam Haley of Sherman, Illinois, and Jason Haley of Evansville, Indiana; his grandparents, Linda and Carlos Elkins of Murray and grandmother, Jonell Mohler of Murray.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Il., 60693.
