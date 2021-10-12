Mary Turner
Mary Turner, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to O.J. and Mildred Fitts Grogan.
She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen Thomas Turner; two sons, Dale Hill and Ricky Turner; a daughter, Paula Jean Hill; a brother, Charles Grogan; and two sisters, Shirley Swift and Eva Woods.
Mrs. Turner is survived by two daughters, Reva Freeman and Robin Runyon, both of Murray; four grandchildren, Casey and Corey Runyon, and Kathryn Freeman and Cody Freeman (Jennifer); and four great-grandchildren, Milo Thomas, Sawyer Kubik, Bentlee Freeman and Carter Freeman.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Barnett Cemetery with Mike Burks officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. The family asks that masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.
Craig Mayer
Craig Mayer, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Mayfield.
He was born Aug. 30, 1966, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jay and Eula Mae Garland; and his paternal grandparents, John and Ophela Mayer.
Mr. Mayer is survived by his mother, Joyce Garland Vance and stepfather Tommy of Murray; and his father, Roger Mayer and stepmother, Andrea of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Connie Sloas
Connie Sloas, 69, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born in Franklin, Tennessee, to Cecil and Thelma Thomas Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sloas.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Patty Walker and husband Sherman of Puryear; sisters, Trina Norman, Debbie Miken and Lisa Thompson; and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
James A. Sloas
James A. Sloas, 70, of Henry County, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born April 25, 1951, in Joliet, Illinois.
His wife, Connie, passed away the day after her husband.
James is survived by a daughter, Patty Walker and husband Sherman of Puryear, Tennessee; a son, James Gilmore and wife Rachel of Minnesota; a brother, Walter Sloas of Tennessee; and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marie ‘Shorty’ Jones
Marie “Shorty” Jones, 79 of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
She was born Aug. 23, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Bud Manning and Lovis Windsor Manning, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where she worked in housekeeping. She loved her family, gospel singing, and enjoyed helping others. She also loved her dog, “Babi” and her cat, “Angel.” She was Christian by faith.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Kim Glover of Paducah, Tammy Garland (Stacey Suratt) of Springville, Tennessee, and Robin (Barry) Hainley of Springville; two sisters, Jan Hale of Puryear, Tennessee, and Dora Burns of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; four grandchildren, Bill (Erin) Nored, Emily Howell, Linzy (Scott) Smith and Gage Hainley; and five great-grandchildren, Kayley Howell, Carson Howell, Eli Smith, Hank Nored and Andy Nored.
A graveside service is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Springville with Keith Nation officiating. Pallbearers will be Barry Hainley, Gage Hainley, Scott Smith, Stacey Suratt and Joey Cooper. Burial will follow in Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mineral Wells Animal Clinic, Bo Cole Fund, 1116 Volunteer Dr., Paris, TN 38242.
Bessie Marie Sykes Harrison
Bessie Marie Sykes Harrison died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
She was born in Mobley, Tennessee, but had been a resident of Murray since 1969.
Bessie was best known as the cashier at Owen’s Food Market. In her 35 years there, she became known for her smile, helpfulness and personality. She spent her later years at Kroger Supermarket as cashier/service manager until her retirement. She was an active member of The Eastern Star, and a devoted mother of four.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryon and Mable Sykes; a brother Ron Sykes; and a son, Donald D. Harrison.
Bessie is survived by two sons and one daughter, Ronald L. Harrison (Pam) of Murray, James B. Harrison (Gail) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Lisa Harrison Ramsey (J.R.) of Clarksville, Tennessee; a sister, Phyllis Sykes of Marion; daughter-in-law, Dreama Harrison of Mayfield; grandchildren, Jamie Harrison, Angela Workman, Susan Ragsdale, Alison Harrison Mack, John Harrison, Donald Tyler Harrison, Jared Harrison, Joey Harrison and Harrison Ramsey; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens.
