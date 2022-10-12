Cecil Baker
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker.
He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. In addition, he was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer, and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Watson Baker; one son, Steve Baker, one daughter, Sheila Pritchett; one daughter-in-law, Deborah Moore; one brother, John Baker; and one sister, Pearl Smith.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Janice Baker of Murray; one daughter, Julie Baker Stone and husband Tim of Murray; one son, Shane Moore of Murray; three sisters, Bertha Beane of Murray, Rachel Jackson of Almo and Dollie “Dot” Clark of Texas; one brother, Joe Baker of Murray; six grandchildren, Raegan Powell and husband Jake, Mallory Stone, Cecile White and husband Coleman, Allen Moore, Billie Pritchett, and Jesse Pritchett; and one great-grandchild, Emma Moore.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Paul McWherter and Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Foundation for the Enduring Hope Cancer Center, Attn: Lisa Shoemaker, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Alma J. Irvin
Alma J. Irvin, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born April 12, 1935, in Siler, Kentucky, to Richard Reynolds and Mary Monhollen Reynolds.
She retired from Fisher-Price Mattel, and was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cullen E. Irvin; and brothers, Vester Reynolds, Walter Kay Reynolds and Eulis Reynolds.
Mrs. Irvin is survived by two daughters, Sandra Parker and husband Chuck of Murray and Sheila Balentine and husband Spencer of Hardin; one son, Michael Irvin and wife Alesia of Murray; a sister, Evelyn Cox of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Geremy Harper, Richard Harper, Chase Irvin, Hanna Irvin and Ryder Balentine; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Harper and Ella Harper.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Ferguson Spring Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ferguson Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Lou Nell Litchfield, 14347 US Hwy. 68 East, Hardin, KY 42048.
Virginia Nell Coleman
Virginia Nell Coleman, 87, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 11, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Burkeen and Nellie Childress Burkeen.
She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Coleman; five sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Coleman is survived by four daughters, Cindy Steen and husband Jeff of Almo, Paula Sanders of Greenville, Jennifer Carrico of Murray and Beth Henderson of Dexter; one son, Johnny Coleman and wife Susan of Dexter; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Steen officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Randy ‘RB’ Wilson
Randy “RB” Wilson, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 9, 1956, in Murray, to Billy Bruce Wilson and Ann Paschall Wilson, who preceded him in death.
He was a self-employed carpenter.
Mr. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Stefanie Peach and husband Ryan of Hazel; one son, Jason Wilson and wife Amy of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers, Monty Wilson of Hazel, Roger Wilson of Hazel and Michael Wilson of Murray; four grandchildren, Madison Peach of Hazel, LilyAnne Peach of Hazel, Hayden Wilson of St. Louis and Hudson Wilson of St. Louis; and several nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no public service or visitation.
William ‘Will’ Morton Robertson
William “Will” Morton Robertson, 22, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his home
He was born May 21, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Robertson; and his grandfather, Ted Cooper.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his mother, Lisa Cooper Robertson of Hazel; grandmother, Cecelia Cooper of Hazel; and special friends, Cheyene Fitzpatrick and Savana Lynn Kyle, both of Huntingdon, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Van Russell and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Family Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Darlene Manning
Mrs. Darlene Manning, 59, of Murray, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Manning was born on July 24, 1963 in Marshall County to the late Roy and Mable Tapp Gamble. She was of Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by a son, Austin Manning; daughter, Kasey Manning; sister, Janis Skabo; brother, James Gamble in addition to her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Manning of Murray; son, Chris Manning of Murray; daughter, Susan Smith and husband, Daniel of Murray; two brothers, Jimmy Gamble and wife, Connie of Benton, Donnie Morgan of Benton; uncle, Eugene Tapp of Lexington; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at Kirksey Cemetery.
Nora J. Beach
Nora J. Beach, 71, of Murray, KY, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY.
She proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a medical technician. Nora enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and loved cooking.
Nora was born July 21, 1951, to the late Grady Wynn and to the late Alonia Wynn.
She married on March 29, 1980, to Greg Beach who survives of Murray, KY.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Eva (Bob) McGill of Ashkum, IL; one son, Marc (Kelly) Beach of Rantoul, IL; 9 grandchildren and several siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
John F. Derting
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Edith, son Alan, and brother Joe. Surviving him are his three daughters, Sandra (Jim) Woods of Cooksville, MD, Terry Derting of Murray, KY, Barbara (Cleo) Amaya of Felton, DE, brother Claude (Helena) of Hiltons, VA, and Patsy (Douglas) Pinkston, of Hendersonville, NC., grandchildren Shane and Will Woods, Mary, George, John, Peter, Patience, Elijah, Valiant, and Andrew Derting, and Desiree Amaya.
The memorial service honoring John Derting is set for 3:30 PM Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1620 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.Following his service, his family welcomes visitors for fellowship from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center or St. John’s Episcopal Church in Murray, KY.
Keith Skinner
Keith Skinner, 77, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
