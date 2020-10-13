Darvin 'Whiskers' Paschall
Darvin “Whiskers” Paschall, 83, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Puryear, to Roosevelt Paschall and Cloteal Wilson Paschall.
He retired after many years as a truck driver and formerly worked at Henry County Farmer’s Co-op. He was a member of North Fork Baptist Church in Puryear. He was an avid horse rider and an honorary deputy who assisted in search and rescue on horseback. He loved meeting people, telling stories, and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellison Paschall, who died July 4, 2006; one brother, Noble Paschall; and a sister-in-law, Cleva Paschall.
Whiskers is survived by his first wife, Joanne “Jo Jo” Loveall; six children, Donnie Paschall and wife Glenda of Hazel, Kim Caulder and husband Scott of Rockingham, North Carolina, Pam Davis and husband Larry of Rockingham, Stacy Lynn Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Chris Paschall and wife Dana of Murray and Josh Paschall of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; one sister, Evell Sanders of Puryear; two brothers, Gerald (Diane) Paschall and Jimmy Dan (Leanne) Paschallm, all of Murray; 16 grandchildren, Crystal Wyatt, Tommy Paschall, Matthew Caulder, Kylie Caulder, Tommy Foss, Megan Davis, Kiersten Davis, Damek Beasley, Staysia Beasley, Marie Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Sta´jiana Johnson, Robert Johnson, Bella Johnson, Lexie Johnson, and Lynda Súe Paschall; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee. Randy Kuykendall will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Paschall, Johnny Ward, Gary “Peanut” Paschall, Jamie Paschall, Larry Brannon and Kenny Gallimore. Burial will be in Paschall Cemetery in Puryear.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Kori Prentice Mohler
Kori Prentice Mohler, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 16, 1991, in Murray.
He worked for Murray Sealcoating & Paving, attended Hardin Baptist Church and was a 2009 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Prentice Lilly and Donald Mohler; and an uncle, Eli Lilly.
Kory is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Mohler of Murray, whom he married July 15, 2017, in Calloway County, Kentucky; his mother, Shelia Lilly Haley and husband Mike of Murray; his father, Kenneth D. Mohler and wife Jan of Springville, Tennessee; a daughter, Hadley Downey-Mohler of Murray; two sons, Kaden and Cash Mohler, both of Murray; two sisters, Kellie Key of Murray and Cassie Renard and husband Eric of Sharpe; six brothers, Michael Mohler and wife Miranda of Murray, Karson Haley of Murray, Chris Mohler and wife Heather of Murray, Chase Mohler of Calvert City, Adam Haley of Sherman, Illinois, and Jason Haley of Evansville, Indiana; his grandparents, Linda and Carlos Elkins of Murray and grandmother, Jonell Mohler of Murray.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Il., 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Joy Faye Melton
Joy Faye Melton, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hopsice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Richard Gene Knight
Richard Gene Knight, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Claudene Johnston Darnell
Claudene Johnston Darnell, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.