Dale Dixon
Dale Dixon, 78, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 7, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired as a truck driver with the city of Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lymon Dixon.
Mr. Dixon is survived by his mother, Betty Bazzell Dixon of Kirksey; his wife, Diane Owens Dixon of Kirksey, whom he married June 9,1984; a daughter, Stacie Morris of Aurora; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Morris of Aurora.
There will be no public visitation. A private family graveside will be held at Barnett Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Glinda Ann Cooper Manning
Glinda Ann Cooper Manning, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living.
She was born June 15, 1941, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Ollie Cooper and Inez Rogers.
She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, and she worked at Austin Peay State University in the athletic department.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max Edward Manning; and her brother, Max Cooper.
Mrs. Manning is survived by her brother-in-law, Bobby (Faye) Manning; her daughters, Wendy (Owen) Lipscomb and Christi (David) Richardson; a stepdaughter, Connie Smith; a brother, Roger (Mary Janice) Cooper; a sister, Deanna Gholson; four grandchildren, Owen (Trivette) Lipscomb, Warren (Carra) Lipscomb, Nate Richardson and Wade Richardson; and two stepgrandsons, Grant Smith and Jacob Smith.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Murray with Steve Kirby officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct.16, 2021, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Mary Turner
Mary Turner, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to O.J. and Mildred Fitts Grogan.
She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen Thomas Turner; two sons, Dale Hill and Ricky Turner; a daughter, Paula Jean Hill; a brother, Charles Grogan; and two sisters, Shirley Swift and Eva Woods.
Mrs. Turner is survived by two daughters, Reva Freeman and Robin Runyon, both of Murray; four grandchildren, Casey and Corey Runyon, and Kathryn Freeman and Cody Freeman (Jennifer); and four great-grandchildren, Milo Thomas, Sawyer Kubik, Bentlee Freeman and Carter Freeman.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Barnett Cemetery with Mike Burks officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. The family asks that masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.
Craig Mayer
Craig Mayer, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Mayfield.
He was born Aug. 30, 1966, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jay and Eula Mae Garland; and his paternal grandparents, John and Ophela Mayer.
Mr. Mayer is survived by his mother, Joyce Garland Vance and stepfather Tommy of Murray; and his father, Roger Mayer and stepmother, Andrea of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Connie Sloas
Connie Sloas, 69, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born in Franklin, Tennessee, to Cecil and Thelma Thomas Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sloas.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Patty Walker and husband Sherman of Puryear; sisters, Trina Norman, Debbie Miken and Lisa Thompson; and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
James A. Sloas
James A. Sloas, 70, of Henry County, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born April 25, 1951, in Joliet, Illinois.
His wife, Connie, passed away the day after her husband.
James is survived by a daughter, Patty Walker and husband Sherman of Puryear, Tennessee; a son, James Gilmore and wife Rachel of Minnesota; a brother, Walter Sloas of Tennessee; and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marie ‘Shorty’ Jones
Marie “Shorty” Jones, 79 of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
She was born Aug. 23, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Bud Manning and Lovis Windsor Manning, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where she worked in housekeeping. She loved her family, gospel singing, and enjoyed helping others. She also loved her dog, “Babi” and her cat, “Angel.” She was Christian by faith.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Kim Glover of Paducah, Tammy Garland (Stacey Suratt) of Springville, Tennessee, and Robin (Barry) Hainley of Springville; two sisters, Jan Hale of Puryear, Tennessee, and Dora Burns of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; four grandchildren, Bill (Erin) Nored, Emily Howell, Linzy (Scott) Smith and Gage Hainley; and five great-grandchildren, Kayley Howell, Carson Howell, Eli Smith, Hank Nored and Andy Nored.
A graveside service was at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Springville with Keith Nation officiating. Pallbearers were Barry Hainley, Gage Hainley, Scott Smith, Stacey Suratt and Joey Cooper. Burial followed in Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mineral Wells Animal Clinic, Bo Cole Fund, 1116 Volunteer Dr., Paris, TN 38242.
