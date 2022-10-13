Dan Grimes
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes.
He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray State University, he was a member of the Epsilon Tau chapter of Sigma Chi and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in geography and urban planning; a master’s in counseling; and specialist degree in college teaching. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Grimes.
Dan is survived by his wife, Sondra Grimes of Almo, whom he married Aug. 2, 1969, in Frankfort, Kentucky; one son, Jason Daniel Grimes and Heather Loveless of Bartlett, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Alexandra Loveless of Bartlett.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Keith Skinner
Mr. Keith Skinner, 77, of Kirksey, KY, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence.
Keith was born in Lansing, MI, January 6, 1945, to the late Harley Leroy and Clara Sherman Skinner.
Mr. Skinner retired after working 33 years at Murray State University in food service. He was a member of West Fork Baptist Church and was a proud United States Army veteran.
Keith loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed all sports, especially his Chicago Bears. He enjoyed time with family and friends as well as spending time with his church family. He and his wife Sherry shared many enjoyable road trips taking in the beautiful nature and wildlife. They loved to visit flea markets as well. Most of all, Mr. Skinner loved listening to music up until his final moments here on this earth. He enjoyed country, gospel, bluegrass but Reba was his favorite.
Keith is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherry Skinner of Kirksey, KY; one daughter, Becky Lee and husband, Ken of Mayfield, KY; three sons, Brad Skinner of Florida, John Hudson and wife, Shelly of Murray, KY, and Mike Hudson and wife, Ashley of Clarksville, TN; one brother, Ken Skinner and wife, Sandra of South Carolina; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Hudson Jones-Mason; and one sister, Laura Precin.
The funeral service honoring the life of Keith Skinner is set for 2 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. Van Russell and Randy Kuykendall will officiate and burial will follow at the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John Hudson, Mike Hudson, Ken Lee Andrew Cunningham, Mike Vance, and Glenn Edwards. His family welcomes visitors from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, October, 16, 2022, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Cellia Alexander, 301 Backusburg Rd., Kirksey, KY 42054, or to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louiville, KY 40205.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Keith Skinner, by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Larry Kent Enoch
Larry Kent Enoch, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, won his battle with Glioblastoma Stage 4 Brain Cancer, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A battle he fought for three years and ten months.
Larry was born December 21, 1962 in Paris, TN to Rex and Margarette Enoch. He worked in the copier repair and sales field from 1982 to December, 2018. He was a former co-owner of Western Business Equipment out of Paducah, KY. He was a service manager for Commonwealth Technology out of Lexington, KY. Larry was a devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend and he adored his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and friends. So much, that he made an outdoor movie theatre set up in the back yard for “walk-in” movie nights with neighbors and friends frequently. Larry was a Murray Tiger Band dad and was a part of the dad pit crew. He enjoyed every minute of it. When his son was in the Murray State Racer Band, one of his favorite things to do was to go watch them practice. At football games, he loved sitting behind the tuba section.
He attended his home congregation of Green Plain Church of Christ, was a Deacon and presided over education and was a song leader and taught classes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and oldest brother.
Larry is survived by his wife, Teresa Parker Enoch of 38 years, Murray; daughters, Amanda Enoch, (Sheri), of Sparta, TN, Alyson Whitener, (Kris), of San Antonio, TX; son, Tristan Enoch of Murray; a brother, Steve Enoch of Hazel and also three granddaughters that he adored, Lillian, Lexi, and Cameron as well as a new grandson, Caspian. He was determined to be here when Caspian was born and succeeded. Also surviiving is a sister-in-law, Tammy Parker of Murray, along with four nieces, three nephews, and one great niece
A memorial service honoring Mr. Larry Enoch will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. His family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel and from 12 PM - 1 PM on Saturday. In Larry’s honor, feel free to make a donation to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House or Murray Tiger Band Program.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Larry Enoch by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Chloe Culver
Ms. Chloe Culver, 22, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Henry County, TN.
Chloe was born on May 10, 2000 in Calloway County to Shawn and Rhonda Ahart Culver. She was a graduate of Calloway County High School Class of 2018. Chloe worked for Murray Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
There is so much to say about this beautiful girl. She loved sky diving, duck hunting and fishing. Chloe modeled in pageants and started working more with her love of photography. She had such a contagious smile which caught the eye of everyone she met but what she loved the most was her family and friends. Chloe left this earth too soon and she leaves behind countless people that will cherish her memory today and always.
Those preceding her in death include her grandparents, Doyal Culver, Homer and Betty Ahart.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her loving parents, Shawn and Rhonda Culver of Almo; two brothers, Colby Culver and wife, Kelsey of Almo, Charles Lemon of Almo; her beloved nephew, Case Culver of Almo; grandmother, Ruth Culver; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Chloe Culver is set for 11 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. John Sales will officiate and burial will follow at the Gary Ahart Cemetery, located at Dexter Church of Christ. Pallbearers include JP Dugger, Jamie, Justin, Joseph Russell, Chandler Lyons, Dalton Morton, Wesley and Michael Pullen. Honorary pallbearers include Charles Lemon and Sam and Jack Dugger. Her family welcomes visitors from 6 PM - 8 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Chloe Culver by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Cecil Baker
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker.
He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. In addition, he was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer, and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Watson Baker; one son, Steve Baker, one daughter, Sheila Pritchett; one daughter-in-law, Deborah Moore; one brother, John Baker; and one sister, Pearl Smith.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Janice Baker of Murray; one daughter, Julie Baker Stone and husband Tim of Murray; one son, Shane Moore of Murray; three sisters, Bertha Beane of Murray, Rachel Jackson of Almo and Dollie “Dot” Clark of Texas; one brother, Joe Baker of Murray; six grandchildren, Raegan Powell and husband Jake, Mallory Stone, Cecile White and husband Coleman, Allen Moore, Billie Pritchett, and Jesse Pritchett; and one great-grandchild, Emma Moore.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Paul McWherter and Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Foundation for the Enduring Hope Cancer Center, Attn: Lisa Shoemaker, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Alma J. Irvin
Alma J. Irvin, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born April 12, 1935, in Siler, Kentucky, to Richard Reynolds and Mary Monhollen Reynolds.
She retired from Fisher-Price Mattel, and was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cullen E. Irvin; and brothers, Vester Reynolds, Walter Kay Reynolds and Eulis Reynolds.
Mrs. Irvin is survived by two daughters, Sandra Parker and husband Chuck of Murray and Sheila Balentine and husband Spencer of Hardin; one son, Michael Irvin and wife Alesia of Murray; a sister, Evelyn Cox of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Geremy Harper, Richard Harper, Chase Irvin, Hanna Irvin and Ryder Balentine; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Harper and Ella Harper.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Ferguson Spring Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ferguson Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Lou Nell Litchfield, 14347 US Hwy. 68 East, Hardin, KY 42048.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Coleman
Ronald Coleman of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.