Richard Gene Knight
Richard Gene Knight, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a retired old-time blacksmith and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Knight and Mildred Wilkerson Knight Cook; his stepfather, Aubrey Cook; and his great-grandson, Colby Owen.
Mr. Knight is survived by his wife, Barbara June Shelton Knight of Murray; a daughter, Cindy Knight Owen of Murray; three grandchildren, Stacie Knight Collie and husband Alex of Murray, Joshua David Owen and wife Leeann of Shepherdsville and Robyn Lynn Owen and special friend Kenny of Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Elias Collie, Alexis Collie, Neveah Knight, Nariah Knight and Jeremiah Owen; a brother-in-law, Dr. George Shelton of Florida; two nieces, Sandy Dunbeck and husband Dan of North Carolina, and Karen Houser and husband Wes of Florida; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley Orr
Bradley Orr, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Clara Mae Hutson Orr and Pat Dale Orr. He worked at the WATCH Center.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Orr is survived by his mother, Clara Mae Hutson Orr.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Randall Butler
Randall Butler, 70, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert N. and Betty Bolen Butler.
He was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Butler is survived by his mother, Betty Bolen; a daughter, Rhonda C. Durham and husband Jeff of Murray; two brothers, Garry Butler (Shirley) of Murray and Mike Butler of Huntington, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, John and Hampton Durham.
A private graveside service is planned.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Jean Kirks
Pamela Jean Kirks, 62, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1958, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Bobby Gene Wilkerson and Linda Faye Beane Wilkerson.
She formerly worked at Walmart for 17 years and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents, Noble and Myrtie Wilkerson and Dempsey and Bessie Beane.
Mrs. Kirks is survived by her husband, Eddie Ray Kirks of Farmington, whom she married Sept. 4, 1982, at Coldwater Baptist Church; one son, Kyle Ray Kirks and wife Tisha of Sedalia; one sister, Vicki Kirks and husband Larry of Lynn Grove, Kentucky; one brother, Ricky Wilkerson of Lynn Grove; and two grandchildren, Ty Kirks and Kole Kirks, both of Sedalia.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Steve Cavitt officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anita Butterworth Thurman
Anita Butterworth Thurman, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at her daughters’ home in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born July 9, 1956, in Sturgis, Kentucky, to Fred Butterworth and Jean Bridges Butterworth.
She retired as a sales associate with the Murray Walmart Pharmacy Department. She was a member of Westfork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Martha Butterworth; and a stepbrother, Howard Colley.
Ms. Thurman is survived by one daughter, Susan Russell and husband Jason of Paris; two stepsisters, Anita Smith and husband Kenny and Shelby Boyer and husband Earl, all of Mayfield; one brother, Eddie Perdue and wife Debbie of Arkansas; one grandchild, William Russell of Paris; and a sister-in-law, Doris Colley of Mayfield.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jamie Hughes and Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joy Faye Melton
Joy Faye Melton, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Murray to Clarence Folwell and Charity Bell Folwell.
She retired from Fischer-Price and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noel “Red” Melton; whom she married March 8, 1948, in Corinth, Mississippi; one son, Roger Melton; and one brother, Riley Folwell.
Mrs. Melton is survived by two sons, Terry Melton and wife Amy of Richmond, Virginia, and Rick Melton and wife Lori of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Melton of Bardwell; seven grandchildren, Amanda Cornell and husband Luke, Adam Melton and wife Tayler, Kelly Barriault and husband Eric, Leslie Lyons and husband Kevin, Lauren Melton, Christopher Melton and wife April, and Samuel Melton and wife Faith; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Darvin 'Whiskers' Paschall
Darvin “Whiskers” Paschall, 83, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Puryear, to Roosevelt Paschall and Cloteal Wilson Paschall.
He retired after many years as a truck driver and formerly worked at Henry County Farmer’s Co-op. He was a member of North Fork Baptist Church in Puryear. He was an avid horse rider and an honorary deputy who assisted in search and rescue on horseback. He loved meeting people, telling stories, and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellison Paschall, who died July 4, 2006; one brother, Noble Paschall; and a sister-in-law, Cleva Paschall.
Whiskers is survived by his first wife, Joanne “Jo Jo” Loveall; six children, Donnie Paschall and wife Glenda of Hazel, Kim Caulder and husband Scott of Rockingham, North Carolina, Pam Davis and husband Larry of Rockingham, Stacy Lynn Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Chris Paschall and wife Dana of Murray and Josh Paschall of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; one sister, Evell Sanders of Puryear; two brothers, Gerald (Diane) Paschall and Jimmy Dan (Leanne) Paschallm, all of Murray; 16 grandchildren, Crystal Wyatt, Tommy Paschall, Matthew Caulder, Kylie Caulder, Tommy Foss, Megan Davis, Kiersten Davis, Damek Beasley, Staysia Beasley, Marie Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Sta´jiana Johnson, Robert Johnson, Bella Johnson, Lexie Johnson, and Lynda Súe Paschall; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee. Randy Kuykendall will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Paschall, Johnny Ward, Gary “Peanut” Paschall, Jamie Paschall, Larry Brannon and Kenny Gallimore. Burial will be in Paschall Cemetery in Puryear.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Anne C. Adams
Anne C. Adams, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
