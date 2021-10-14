Wanda Jane McKendree
Wanda Jane McKendree, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Born Sunday, July 4, 1948, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Major G. Prescott Jr. and Wilma June Wells Prescott.
She was the wife of Bobby W. McKendree, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired hairdresser. Prior to opening her salon, she worked at Fantastic Sam's Cut and Curl in Murray, and the Cost Cutter Salon in Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Prescott, Bobby Prescott and Ricky A. Prescott; and sisters, Ann Kaiser, Betty Prescott and Sue Prescott.
Mrs. McKendree is survived by a son, Jeff Clendenen and wife Vickie of Springfield, Tennessee; brothers, Ronald Prescott and wife Sharon of Murray, Jack Prescott and wife Sherry of Aurora and Mark Prescott of Wagoner, Oklahoma; sisters, Janice Holland and husband Charles of Murray and Lynn Prescott; companion Tim Jerrolds of Murray and Jeannie Solomon and husband Gary of Murray; grandchildren, Zachery Clendenen and wife Alexandra of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Clay Clendenen of Springfield; and great-granddaughter, Averie Louise Clendenen of Hendersonville.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow.
No public visitation will be held.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Dixon
Dale Dixon, 78, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 7, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired as a truck driver with the city of Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lymon Dixon.
Mr. Dixon is survived by his mother, Betty Bazzell Dixon of Kirksey; his wife, Diane Owens Dixon of Kirksey, whom he married June 9,1984; a daughter, Stacie Morris of Aurora; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Morris of Aurora.
There will be no public visitation. A private family graveside will be held at Barnett Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Glinda Ann Cooper Manning
Glinda Ann Cooper Manning, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living.
She was born June 15, 1941, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Ollie Cooper and Inez Rogers.
She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, and she worked at Austin Peay State University in the athletic department.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max Edward Manning; and her brother, Max Cooper.
Mrs. Manning is survived by her brother-in-law, Bobby (Faye) Manning; her daughters, Wendy (Owen) Lipscomb and Christi (David) Richardson; a stepdaughter, Connie Smith; a brother, Roger (Mary Janice) Cooper; a sister, Deanna Gholson; four grandchildren, Owen (Trivette) Lipscomb, Warren (Carra) Lipscomb, Nate Richardson and Wade Richardson; and two stepgrandsons, Grant Smith and Jacob Smith.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Murray with Steve Kirby officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct.16, 2021, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Online condolences may be left at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home of Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Jean Sarver
Donna Jean Sarver of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sammy Bradshaw
Sammy Bradshaw, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.