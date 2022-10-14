Ambrus Clinton ‘Clint’ Miller Jr.
With deepest sorrow, the Miller family announces the death of Ambrus Clinton “Clint” Miller Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Clinton died surrounded by his family at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Clinton was born June 16, 1939, to Ambrus (Dick) Clinton Miller Sr. and Frances Louise Boyd Miller. He was the eldest brother of Tom Miller and the late Bill Miller.
Clinton grew up on Water Street in Old Eddyville, Kentucky, where his family home still stands overlooking Lake Barkley and the Cumberland River. The son of a river boat captain, he worked as a young man on his father’s tugboat. After graduating from Lyon County High School, he enrolled at Murray State University where he was initiated into Sigma Chi fraternity. He completed two years of college work, joined the U.S. Army, and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Mae Jarrett. After two years of active duty with the 123rd Armor Division in Anchorage, Alaska, he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves to complete his service. His Army uniform and arctic sleeping bag remained in his closet until his death.
In 1977, Clinton earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from MSU under the G.I. Bill. He began his business career in human resources at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, and retired as director of human resources from the corporate office of Occidental Chemical Corporation in Dallas, Texas. His compassionate and considerate manner toward his employees was admired, and his toughness and fairness at the bargaining table were unmatched.
Clinton was an avid reader and walker, and loved Western movies and shows. He enjoyed seafood, trips to the Gulf Coast and annual trips with his buddies to various horse racing tracks. He had a passion for family genealogy and collecting historical family photos. He was very proud to say his roots came from Between the Rivers.
Clinton was a member of Kuttawa United Methodist Church, where he was a lay leader and the long-time narrator of the beloved Christmas Cantata. He had strong faith and tried to live it each day. He was a member of the MSU Alumni Association and a generous donor to its General Scholarship Fund.
Clinton’s greatest pride and joy were his daughters, Cindy Lee Miller and Karen Renee Jackson; Karen’s husband, MSU President Bob Jackson, who he considered a son; and his grandchildren, Nolan Miller Jackson and Mariel Bridges Jackson. He loved and excelled at being a granddad.
Clinton is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Jarrett Miller, who devoted the last several years to his care; a brother, Tom (Linda) Miller of Elizabethtown; daughters, Cindy Miller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Karen Jackson (Bob) of Murray; grandchildren, Nolan Jackson (Nikki) of Washington, DC, and Mariel Jackson of Washington, DC.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrus and Frances Boyd Miller; brother William (Bill) Boyd Miller; paternal-grandparents Herbert Lee and Willie Mae Bridges Miller; maternal-grandparents Thomas Jefferson Boyd and Imogene Boyd Gray; step-grandfather Amos Gray; and dearest aunt, Genon Miller Paynter.
A private service will be held at the Kuttawa United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville. Military honors will be presented by the 101st Airborne from Fort Campbell Army Base and VFW/American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Kuttawa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
Ian Issac Harville
Ian Issac Harville died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin,Tennessee, after a long illness.
He was born June 28,1978, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Alvin Harville and Barbara (Forrest) Harville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Forrest) Harville; his grandparents, John and Inetha Harville and Alford and Ovellon Forrest.
Mr. Harville is survived by his wife, Nicole (Hale) Harville; a daughter, LillyAnn Harville; sons, Preston Harville, Christian Harville and Vinson Harville, all of Kentucky; and his father, Alvin Harville; and brother, Jean Paul Harville of Henry,Tennessee.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Henry Civic Center in Henry, Tennessee.
Ronald Coleman
Mr. Ronald Coleman, 76, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis.
Mr. Coleman was born on July 11, 1946 in Paducah, KY to the late Columbus and Elizabeth Butler Coleman. He proudly served in the United States Marines in which he was a helicopter mechanic during Vietnam. Ronald was an avid fisherman, woodworker and loved to collect rocks, crystals and gems and he passed that interest along to his daughter, Mary. Mr. Coleman graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Equine Science and taught school for some time but always had a deep love for all animals. In addition, he attended culinary school in Kansas and to show off his cooking skills he would always cook breakfast for his family. He often said he loved to bring his family together around the kitchen table. He carried that love of culinary skills in to the restaurant business, M.E.'s Greenhorse Cafe, named after his daughter, for over 15 years with three locations. Mr. Coleman was a gentleman who accepted everyone like they were his own family and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Celia Coleman; two brothers, Danny and Stephen Coleman, in addition to his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his daughters, Mary Coleman and husband, Adarsh Asepu of Indianapolis, Eva Moore of Murray and bonus daughters, Ashlee Whitley and Hannah Duncan of Murray.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Ronald Coleman is set for 2 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. Deacon Victor Fromm will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Lincoln Miller, Nathia Whitley, Adarsh Asepu, Mike Ruccio, Billy Adams, Joshua Addison. His family welcomes visitors from 12 PM- 2 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Dan Grimes
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes.
He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. He attended Franklin County High School in Frankfort, where he and Sondra met and began dating. At Murray State University, he was a member of the Epsilon Tau chapter of Sigma Chi and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in geography and urban planning; a master’s in counseling; and specialist degree in college teaching. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Grimes.
Dan is survived by his wife, Sondra Grimes of Almo, whom he married Aug. 2, 1969, in Frankfort, Kentucky; one son, Jason Daniel Grimes and Heather Loveless of Bartlett, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Alexandra Loveless of Bartlett.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. untill 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Keith Skinner
Mr. Keith Skinner, 77, of Kirksey, KY, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence.
Keith was born in Lansing, MI, January 6, 1945, to the late Harley Leroy and Clara Sherman Skinner.
Mr. Skinner retired after working 33 years at Murray State University in food service. He was a member of West Fork Baptist Church and was a proud United States Army veteran.
Keith loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed all sports, especially his Chicago Bears. He enjoyed time with family and friends as well as spending time with his church family. He and his wife Sherry shared many enjoyable road trips taking in the beautiful nature and wildlife. They loved to visit flea markets as well. Most of all, Mr. Skinner loved listening to music up until his final moments here on this earth. He enjoyed country, gospel, bluegrass but Reba was his favorite.
Keith is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherry Skinner of Kirksey, KY; one daughter, Becky Lee and husband, Ken of Mayfield, KY; three sons, Brad Skinner of Florida, John Hudson and wife, Shelly of Murray, KY, and Mike Hudson and wife, Ashley of Clarksville, TN; one brother, Ken Skinner and wife, Sandra of South Carolina; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Hudson Jones-Mason; and one sister, Laura Precin.
The funeral service honoring the life of Keith Skinner is set for 2 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. Van Russell and Randy Kuykendall will officiate and burial will follow at the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John Hudson, Mike Hudson, Ken Lee Andrew Cunningham, Mike Vance, and Glenn Edwards. His family welcomes visitors from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, October, 16, 2022, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Cellia Alexander, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054, or to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louiville, KY 40205.
Larry Kent Enoch
Larry Kent Enoch, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, won his battle with Glioblastoma Stage 4 Brain Cancer, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A battle he fought for three years and ten months.
Larry was born December 21, 1962 in Paris, TN to Rex and Margarette Enoch. He worked in the copier repair and sales field from 1982 to December, 2018. He was a former co-owner of Western Business Equipment out of Paducah, KY. He was a service manager for Commonwealth Technology out of Lexington, KY. Larry was a devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend and he adored his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and friends. So much, that he made an outdoor movie theatre set up in the back yard for “walk-in” movie nights with neighbors and friends frequently. Larry was a Murray Tiger Band dad and was a part of the dad pit crew. He enjoyed every minute of it. When his son was in the Murray State Racer Band, one of his favorite things to do was to go watch them practice. At football games, he loved sitting behind the tuba section.
He attended his home congregation of Green Plain Church of Christ, was a Deacon and presided over education and was a song leader and taught classes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and oldest brother.
Larry is survived by his wife, Teresa Parker Enoch of 38 years, Murray; daughters, Amanda Enoch, (Sheri), of Sparta, TN, Alyson Whitener, (Kris), of San Antonio, TX; son, Tristan Enoch of Murray; a brother, Steve Enoch of Hazel and also three granddaughters that he adored, Lillian, Lexi, and Cameron as well as a new grandson, Caspian. He was determined to be here when Caspian was born and succeeded. Also surviiving is a sister-in-law, Tammy Parker of Murray, along with four nieces, three nephews, and one great niece
A memorial service honoring Mr. Larry Enoch will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. His family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel and from 12 PM - 1 PM on Saturday. In Larry’s honor, feel free to make a donation to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House or Murray Tiger Band Program.
