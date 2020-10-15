Anne Catherine Adams
Anne Catherine Adams, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Oct. 12, 2020, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
She was born May 26, 1950, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Harold Wade and Ila Mae Parham Wade.
She was a member of Water Valley Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lynne Everett Lowery.
Mrs. Adams is survived by two sons, Jerry Lowery and wife Courtney of Paducah and JoDerek Adams and wife Kristen of Estero, Florida; two brothers, Danny Wade and Billy Mac Wade and wife Teresa, all of Water Valley; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn Lowery of Paducah, Annie Mae Adams and Lucas Derek Adams, both of Estero.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Water Valley Cemetery with Howard Copeland officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Gordon Eubanks
Gordon Eubanks, 80, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sunrise of Leawood in Leawood, Kansas, surrounded by his kids.
He was born July 7, 1940, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Cecil Eubanks and Hazel Berry.
He married his wife, Wanda Bryant, on May 8, 1958, and they were happily married for 59 years. Gordon started a long career in retail sales with Grabers Department stores in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Over his career, he managed stores in Columbus, Mississippi, McMinnville, Tennessee, Victoria, Texas, and Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1979, he moved to Sikeston, Missouri, and started his own business, Eubanks-Finney, which was open until 1994. After closing the store, he and his wife semi-retired and moved to Kentucky Lake outside Murray. He continued to work part-time selling Quiznos franchises and owning/operating G&W Storage units. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Sikeston, a member of the Sikeston Lions Club, and coached baseball teams for several years. His passions were fishing, hunting, snow skiing, spending time with family and friends and eating just about anything sweet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Wanda Eubanks.
Mr. Eubanks is survived by his children, Nikki Vaught and husband Mike of Sikeston, Bruce Eubanks of Murray and Shawn Eubanks and wife Miriam of Leawood; seven grandchildren, Lauren(Cory) Goetz of Austin, Texas, Ryan(Aly) Beaird of Murray, Natalie Vaught of Sikeston, Madison Eubanks of Louisville, Mallory(Quintin) Reiser, Todd Eubanks and Ty Eubanks, all of Leawood; six great-grandchildren, Larsyn, Knox and Ford Goetz, Cruze and Winnie Fox Beaird and Channing Reiser; a brother, Clifford (Wilma) Eubanks of Troy, Alabama; and a sister, Tonya (Jim) Howell of Horn Lake, Mississippi.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens in Murray. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Ponder Funeral Home of Sikeston. Pallbearers will be Ryan Beaird, Todd Eubanks, Ty Eubanks and Keith Buck. Honorary pallbearers are George Parker, Don Bellah, Jim Buck and Dan Heironimus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research at michaeljfox.org.
Glenda Louise Philen Roos
Glenda Louise Philen Roos, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Alton Troy and Anna Mary Estes Philen.
Glenda was a respected teacher in the Murray Independent School System for 25 years. She taught at Robertson and Carter Elementary schools, and in the elementary and middle school special education programs, and the Title 1 program. Prior to her move to Kentucky, she taught for four years in elementary schools in Clint, Texas and San Benito, Texas. Even after her retirement in 2000, she spent time volunteering in local elementary schools.
She was a devoted member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Murray, from June 1971 until the present. During this time, she was involved in Sunday school programs, Chancel Choir, the Emmaus Walk, the Bethel Bible Series, the Youth Club program, and the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I. She also served First Christian Church as the wife of the late Pastor David C. Roos during his ministry from June 1971 through 1995.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always actively involved in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout leader, band parent, Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and class parent. After her retirement, she volunteered at her grandchildren’s elementary schools, attended their sports activities, and participated in their music, educational and church programs. She was active through the present with retired elementary school teachers of Robertson and Carter schools and the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association. All of her life, she was an avid reader; she has been a regular at the Calloway County Public Library for many years. Even at age 80 she said, “The public library still has many books I have not read,” and she looked forward to reading them.
She graduated as salutatorian from Kirby High School in Woodville, Texas, in May 1957. She was voted “Most Likely to Succeed,” and was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Future Homemakers of America. Glenda went on to earn a bachelor of art's degree in education from Howard Payne College (now University) in Brownwood, Texas in 1961. During her senior year, she served as president of Texas Student Education Association, president of the Cap & Gown honor society, vice president of Kappa Delta Pi honor society, and was a member of Alpha Chi and Young Women’s Auxiliary. Later, she attended Murray State University where she received a master of art's degree in education in 1977, later +30 in special education.
In addition to her parents and her sister, Kay Janelle Wagner of Texas, she was preceded in death in 2019 by her beloved husband of 56 years, the Rev. Dr. David Carl Roos, whom she married in Woodville, Texas on Dec. 25, 1962. She served alongside her husband as he pastored First Christian churches in Texas and Kentucky for many years.
Glenda is survived by three daughters, Melanie Roos Dawson and husband Roger, Amy Rebecca Roos and Debbie Roos Cunningham and husband Sammy; six grandchildren, Kayla Cunningham, Elizabeth Dawson Howard and husband Zach, Alyssa Cunningham Henson and husband Jerrod, Bradley Dawson, Emily Dawson and Mariah Cunningham; one great-grandson, Sawyer James Henson, all of Murray; a brother, Jerry Dale Philen and wife Mary, and nephew Jeffrey Dale Philen, all of Texas; a brother-in-law, David Wagner of Texas; many cousins and in-laws; and close family friends, Lillian Olazabal Gierhart and daughter Angela, and Carruth Kitrell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Dr. Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Dawson, Roger Dawson, Jerrod Henson and Zach Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Glenda's Sunday school class, members of Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I, and members of Murray Elementary, Robertson and Carter retired teachers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church of Murray, or the Calloway County Public Library.
Richard Gene Knight
Richard Gene Knight, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a retired old-time blacksmith and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Knight and Mildred Wilkerson Knight Cook; his stepfather, Aubrey Cook; and his great-grandson, Colby Owen.
Mr. Knight is survived by his wife, Barbara June Shelton Knight of Murray; a daughter, Cindy Knight Owen of Murray; three grandchildren, Stacie Knight Collie and husband Alex of Murray, Joshua David Owen and wife Leeann of Shepherdsville and Robyn Lynn Owen and special friend Kenny of Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Elias Collie, Alexis Collie, Neveah Knight, Nariah Knight and Jeremiah Owen; a brother-in-law, Dr. George Shelton of Florida; two nieces, Sandy Dunbeck and husband Dan of North Carolina, and Karen Houser and husband Wes of Florida; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bradley Orr
Bradley Orr, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Clara Mae Hutson Orr and Pat Dale Orr. He worked at the WATCH Center.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Orr is survived by his mother, Clara Mae Hutson Orr.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Randall Butler
Randall Butler, 70, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert N. and Betty Bolen Butler.
He was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Butler is survived by his mother, Betty Bolen; a daughter, Rhonda C. Durham and husband Jeff of Murray; two brothers, Garry Butler (Shirley) of Murray and Mike Butler of Huntington, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, John and Hampton Durham.
A private graveside service is planned.
Pamela Jean Kirks
Pamela Jean Kirks, 62, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1958, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Bobby Gene Wilkerson and Linda Faye Beane Wilkerson.
She formerly worked at Walmart for 17 years and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents, Noble and Myrtie Wilkerson and Dempsey and Bessie Beane.
Mrs. Kirks is survived by her husband, Eddie Ray Kirks of Farmington, whom she married Sept. 4, 1982, at Coldwater Baptist Church; one son, Kyle Ray Kirks and wife Tisha of Sedalia; one sister, Vicki Kirks and husband Larry of Lynn Grove, Kentucky; one brother, Ricky Wilkerson of Lynn Grove; and two grandchildren, Ty Kirks and Kole Kirks, both of Sedalia.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Steve Cavitt officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Joy Faye Melton
Joy Faye Melton, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Murray to Clarence Folwell and Charity Bell Folwell.
She retired from Fischer-Price and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noel “Red” Melton; whom she married March 8, 1948, in Corinth, Mississippi; one son, Roger Melton; and one brother, Riley Folwell.
Mrs. Melton is survived by two sons, Terry Melton and wife Amy of Richmond, Virginia, and Rick Melton and wife Lori of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Melton of Bardwell; seven grandchildren, Amanda Cornell and husband Luke, Adam Melton and wife Tayler, Kelly Barriault and husband Eric, Leslie Lyons and husband Kevin, Lauren Melton, Christopher Melton and wife April, and Samuel Melton and wife Faith; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Clayton Wireman
Clayton Wireman, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
John A. Armstrong
John A. Armstrong, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
