Claudene Darnell
Claudene Darnell, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Estil Jewell Johnston and Deliah Beauton Darnell Johnston.
She retired from Murray State University and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Glenda Lawson; a brother, Wayne Johnston; a son, Steven Ray Harper; and a grandson, Kyle Logan Harper.
Ms. Darnell is survived by her son, Dewayne Harper and wife Pam; a granddaughter, Darby Harper Lax and husband Dustin, a great-granddaughter, Hailey Harper; a granddaughter, Stephanie Harper Love; a daughter-in-law, Martha Harper; a granddaughter, Jamie Horton and husband Thomas; and a great-grandson, Gabe Horton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Anne Catherine Adams
Anne Catherine Adams, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Oct. 12, 2020, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
She was born May 26, 1950, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Harold Wade and Ila Mae Parham Wade.
She was a member of Water Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lynne Everett Lowery.
Mrs. Adams is survived by two sons, Jerry Lowery and wife Courtney of Paducah and JoDerek Adams and wife Kristen of Estero, Florida; two brothers, Danny Wade and Billy Mac Wade and wife Teresa, all of Water Valley; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn Lowery of Paducah, Annie Mae Adams and Lucas Derek Adams, both of Estero.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Water Valley Cemetery with Howard Copeland officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Gordon Eubanks
Gordon Eubanks, 80, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sunrise of Leawood in Leawood, Kansas, surrounded by his kids.
He was born July 7, 1940, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Cecil Eubanks and Hazel Berry.
He married his wife, Wanda Bryant, on May 8, 1958, and they were happily married for 59 years. Gordon started a long career in retail sales with Grabers Department stores in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Over his career, he managed stores in Columbus, Mississippi, McMinnville, Tennessee, Victoria, Texas, and Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1979, he moved to Sikeston, Missouri, and started his own business, Eubanks-Finney, which was open until 1994. After closing the store, he and his wife semi-retired and moved to Kentucky Lake outside Murray. He continued to work part-time selling Quiznos franchises and owning/operating G&W Storage units. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Sikeston, a member of the Sikeston Lions Club, and coached baseball teams for several years. His passions were fishing, hunting, snow skiing, spending time with family and friends and eating just about anything sweet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Wanda Eubanks.
Mr. Eubanks is survived by his children, Nikki Vaught and husband Mike of Sikeston, Bruce Eubanks of Murray and Shawn Eubanks and wife Miriam of Leawood; seven grandchildren, Lauren(Cory) Goetz of Austin, Texas, Ryan(Aly) Beaird of Murray, Natalie Vaught of Sikeston, Madison Eubanks of Louisville, Mallory(Quintin) Reiser, Todd Eubanks and Ty Eubanks, all of Leawood; six great-grandchildren, Larsyn, Knox and Ford Goetz, Cruze and Winnie Fox Beaird and Channing Reiser; a brother, Clifford (Wilma) Eubanks of Troy, Alabama; and a sister, Tonya (Jim) Howell of Horn Lake, Mississippi.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens in Murray. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Ponder Funeral Home of Sikeston. Pallbearers were Ryan Beaird, Todd Eubanks, Ty Eubanks and Keith Buck. Honorary pallbearers were George Parker, Don Bellah, Jim Buck and Dan Heironimus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research at michaeljfox.org.
Glenda Louise Philen Roos
Glenda Louise Philen Roos, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Alton Troy and Anna Mary Estes Philen.
Glenda was a respected teacher in the Murray Independent School System for 25 years. She taught at Robertson and Carter Elementary schools, and in the elementary and middle school special education programs, and the Title 1 program. Prior to her move to Kentucky, she taught for four years in elementary schools in Clint, Texas and San Benito, Texas. Even after her retirement in 2000, she spent time volunteering in local elementary schools.
She was a devoted member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Murray, from June 1971 until the present. During this time, she was involved in Sunday school programs, Chancel Choir, the Emmaus Walk, the Bethel Bible Series, the Youth Club program, and the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I. She also served First Christian Church as the wife of the late Pastor David C. Roos during his ministry from June 1971 through 1995.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always actively involved in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout leader, band parent, Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and class parent. After her retirement, she volunteered at her grandchildren’s elementary schools, attended their sports activities, and participated in their music, educational and church programs. She was active through the present with retired elementary school teachers of Robertson and Carter schools and the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association. All of her life, she was an avid reader; she has been a regular at the Calloway County Public Library for many years. Even at age 80 she said, “The public library still has many books I have not read,” and she looked forward to reading them.
She graduated as salutatorian from Kirby High School in Woodville, Texas, in May 1957. She was voted “Most Likely to Succeed,” and was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Future Homemakers of America. Glenda went on to earn a bachelor of art's degree in education from Howard Payne College (now University) in Brownwood, Texas in 1961. During her senior year, she served as president of Texas Student Education Association, president of the Cap & Gown honor society, vice president of Kappa Delta Pi honor society, and was a member of Alpha Chi and Young Women’s Auxiliary. Later, she attended Murray State University where she received a master of art's degree in education in 1977, later +30 in special education.
In addition to her parents and her sister, Kay Janelle Wagner of Texas, she was preceded in death in 2019 by her beloved husband of 56 years, the Rev. Dr. David Carl Roos, whom she married in Woodville, Texas on Dec. 25, 1962. She served alongside her husband as he pastored First Christian churches in Texas and Kentucky for many years.
Glenda is survived by three daughters, Melanie Roos Dawson and husband Roger, Amy Rebecca Roos and Debbie Roos Cunningham and husband Sammy; six grandchildren, Kayla Cunningham, Elizabeth Dawson Howard and husband Zach, Alyssa Cunningham Henson and husband Jerrod, Bradley Dawson, Emily Dawson and Mariah Cunningham; one great-grandson, Sawyer James Henson, all of Murray; a brother, Jerry Dale Philen and wife Mary, and nephew Jeffrey Dale Philen, all of Texas; a brother-in-law, David Wagner of Texas; many cousins and in-laws; and close family friends, Lillian Olazabal Gierhart and daughter Angela, and Carruth Kitrell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Dr. Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Dawson, Roger Dawson, Jerrod Henson and Zach Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Glenda's Sunday school class, members of Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I, and members of Murray Elementary, Robertson and Carter retired teachers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church of Murray, or the Calloway County Public Library.
Anita Butterworth Thurman
Anita Butterworth Thurman, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at her daughters’ home in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born July 9, 1956, in Sturgis, Kentucky, to Fred Butterworth and Jean Bridges Butterworth.
She retired as a sales associate with the Murray Walmart Pharmacy Department. She was a member of Westfork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Martha Butterworth; and a stepbrother, Howard Colley.
Ms. Thurman is survived by one daughter, Susan Russell and husband Jason of Paris; two stepsisters, Anita Smith and husband Kenny and Shelby Boyer and husband Earl, all of Mayfield; one brother, Eddie Perdue and wife Debbie of Arkansas; one grandchild, William Russell of Paris; and a sister-in-law, Doris Colley of Mayfield.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jamie Hughes and Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Carleen Belcher
Carleen Belcher, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Vickie Ducharme
Vickie Ducharme, 69, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
