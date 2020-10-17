Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1959, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Alton and Larue Colson Warren.
She attended Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hall; a daughter, Leigh Ann Harcourt; and a brother, Billy Warren.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her son, Stephen Hall of Murray; a brother, Tom Warren (Shena) of Murray; sisters, Linda Therrien (Harold) of Murray and Wanda Hageman (Donald) of Warren, Michigan; three grandchildren, Lexi, Austin, Mason; and one great-grandchild, Kaeleigh.
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.