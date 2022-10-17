Ambrus Clinton ‘Clint’ Miller Jr.
With deepest sorrow, the Miller family announces the death of Ambrus Clinton “Clint” Miller Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Clinton died surrounded by his family at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Clinton was born June 16, 1939, to Ambrus (Dick) Clinton Miller Sr. and Frances Louise Boyd Miller. He was the eldest brother of Tom Miller and the late Bill Miller.
Clinton grew up on Water Street in Old Eddyville, Kentucky, where his family home still stands overlooking Lake Barkley and the Cumberland River. The son of a river boat captain, he worked as a young man on his father’s tugboat. After graduating from Lyon County High School, he enrolled at Murray State University where he was initiated into Sigma Chi fraternity. He completed two years of college work, joined the U.S. Army, and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Mae Jarrett. After two years of active duty with the 123rd Armor Division in Anchorage, Alaska, he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves to complete his service. His Army uniform and arctic sleeping bag remained in his closet until his death.
In 1977, Clinton earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from MSU under the G.I. Bill. He began his business career in human resources at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, and retired as director of human resources from the corporate office of Occidental Chemical Corporation in Dallas, Texas. His compassionate and considerate manner toward his employees was admired, and his toughness and fairness at the bargaining table were unmatched.
Clinton was an avid reader and walker, and loved Western movies and shows. He enjoyed seafood, trips to the Gulf Coast and annual trips with his buddies to various horse racing tracks. He had a passion for family genealogy and collecting historical family photos. He was very proud to say his roots came from Between the Rivers.
Clinton was a member of Kuttawa United Methodist Church, where he was a lay leader and the long-time narrator of the beloved Christmas Cantata. He had strong faith and tried to live it each day. He was a member of the MSU Alumni Association and a generous donor to its General Scholarship Fund.
Clinton’s greatest pride and joy were his daughters, Cindy Lee Miller and Karen Renee Jackson; Karen’s husband, MSU President Bob Jackson, who he considered a son; and his grandchildren, Nolan Miller Jackson and Mariel Bridges Jackson. He loved and excelled at being a granddad.
Clinton is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Jarrett Miller, who devoted the last several years to his care; a brother, Tom (Linda) Miller of Elizabethtown; daughters, Cindy Miller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Karen Jackson (Bob) of Murray; grandchildren, Nolan Jackson (Nikki) of Washington, DC, and Mariel Jackson of Washington, DC.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrus and Frances Boyd Miller; brother William (Bill) Boyd Miller; paternal-grandparents Herbert Lee and Willie Mae Bridges Miller; maternal-grandparents Thomas Jefferson Boyd and Imogene Boyd Gray; step-grandfather Amos Gray; and dearest aunt, Genon Miller Paynter.
A private service will be held at the Kuttawa United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville. Military honors will be presented by the 101st Airborne from Fort Campbell Army Base and VFW/American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Kuttawa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandchapel.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Coleman
Mr. Ronald Coleman, 76, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis.
Mr. Coleman was born on July 11, 1946 in Paducah, KY to the late Columbus and Elizabeth Butler Coleman. He proudly served in the United States Marines in which he was a helicopter mechanic during Vietnam. Ronald was an avid fisherman, woodworker and loved to collect rocks, crystals and gems and he passed that interest along to his daughter, Mary. Mr. Coleman graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Equine Science and taught school for some time but always had a deep love for all animals. In addition, he attended culinary school in Kansas and to show off his cooking skills he would always cook breakfast for his family. He often said he loved to bring his family together around the kitchen table. He carried that love of culinary skills in to the restaurant business, M.E.'s Greenhorse Cafe, named after his daughter, for over 15 years with three locations. Mr. Coleman was a gentleman who accepted everyone like they were his own family and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Celia Coleman; two brothers, Danny and Stephen Coleman, in addition to his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his daughters, Mary Coleman and husband, Adarsh Asepu of Indianapolis, Eva Moore of Murray and bonus daughters, Ashlee Whitley and Hannah Duncan of Murray.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Ronald Coleman is set for 2 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. Deacon Victor Fromm will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Lincoln Miller, Nathia Whitley, Adarsh Asepu, Mike Ruccio, Billy Adams, Joshua Addison. His family welcomes visitors from 12 PM- 2 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Ronald Coleman by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Shirley Marie Smith
Shirley Marie Smith, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab in Murray.
She was a longtime member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, a member of the Murray Art Guild and Murray Bridge Club. She retired as a cook at Westview Nursing Home and Food Giant. She enjoyed making birthday cards for loved ones.
Shirley is survived by three sons, David (Lynn) Crider of Hopkinsville, Frankie (Rebecca) Crider of Paducah and Bennie (Peggy) Smith of Mayfield; one daughter, Nancy Smith (Larry) Tynes of Sedalia; two sisters, Jean Lamb (Jerry) Hale of Mayfield and Rita Lamb (Ray) Cummings of Murray; and eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ben Smith; a sister, Faye Lamb (Ronnie) Anderson; and her parents, Leroy and Vela Lamb.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Michael Crider, Colton Crider, Ethan Guthrie, Jarred Reesor, Matt Hale, Ronnie Anderson, and Ray Cummings serving as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Herndon
Michael E. Herndon, 67, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Darrel C. Debay
Darrel C. Debay, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Harold B. Fancher
Harold B. Fancher, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Vicki Oliver
Vicki Oliver, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Tri Star in Dickson, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home &Cremation Services.
Karen D. Fielder
Karen D. Fielder, 63, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Ronald Coleman
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Murray City Cemetery.