Gwendolyn Jones Barber
Gwendolyn Jones Barber, 74, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston.
She was born March 16, 1947, in Murray, to William Carlos Jones and Ruby Mae Jones.
She was a retired medical office manager and a graduate of Murray High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip “Phil” Owen Barber; one son, Edward “Ed” Owen Barber; one sister, Sara Jane Phillips; and one brother, William Mac Jones.
Mrs. Barber is survived by one son, William “Scott” Barber and wife Lisa of Houston; a daughter-in-law, Sloan Barber of Sugar Land, Texas; five grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Barber, William Nathan Barber, Jacob Scott Barber, Chloe Elizabeth Barber and Nora Jane Barber; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Glenn Hansen
Glenn Hansen, 86, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 15, of natural causes at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois, to Theodore and Lois Livengood Hansen.
He retired from Caterpillar and loved his family, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian Hansen, and a son, Mark Hansen.
Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife, Dortha Hansen of Hardin; a son, Greg Hansen of Peoria; two daughters, Angelia Hansen of Huffman, Texas, and Christine Hansen of Murray; a sister, Joyce Mastronardi of Peoria; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hardin with Brad Braisen officiating.
Todd County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Edna Calhoun McKinney
Edna Calhoun McKinney, 90, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. Following an extended illness, she is now at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born Feb. 20, 1931, to Roy Calhoun and Mary Luton Calhoun Ahart on their family farm bordering the Cumberland River in Trigg County, Kentucky. Growing up “between the rivers,” she greatly valued her relationships with family and friends who lived in this close-knit community.
Graduating from Trigg Count High School at age 16, Edna pursued a bachelor of science degree in education. While still in college, she taught elementary school at Golden Pond, and after graduating from Murray State University in 1951, she taught in Paducah where she met her husband John D. McKinney. Their loving marriage was solemnized on June 28, 1952, at First Baptist Church of Golden Pond.
Over the next 30 years of John’s engineering career in construction management, he and Edna lived in 14 different states and two foreign countries. They tried to be active members of every community where they lived. In each location, they made it a priority to join a local Baptist church where they worshipped and served God with other believers.
Edna completed graduate-level education courses at the University of Wyoming and enjoyed other teaching opportunities, but her focus was making a home for John and their two daughters, Mary and Martha. She volunteered in their schools and helped with their activities.
Edna was truly a “people person” and enjoyed making new friends. Though she and her family relocated frequently, she endeavored to stay in touch with co-workers, neighbors and members of their “church family” from the places they had lived. She retained many of these relationships for the rest of her life.
After John’s untimely death in 1982, Edna returned to Murray to live near family, including her grandsons, and to be involved in their lives. She also enjoyed the close contact with other relatives and friends and especially liked to attend reunions and homecoming activities “between the rivers.”
For almost 40 years, she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Murray and the Phoebian Sunday school class. Missions work kept her busy – taking church mission trips, organizing local mission projects, and assuming leadership roles in the Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) – both at the church level through the Dorothy Group, in the Blood River Baptist Association, and as a member of the Kentucky Baptist WMU Executive Board. She was also a part of the Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club.
Edna liked to travel. She and John visited all 50 states with their daughters. Later, she accompanied her grandsons on many road trips that crisscrossed the country. She also enjoyed traveling with tour groups and the church senior adults.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Seldon Ahart; her brother, Kelsie Calhoun and wife Doris; and a nephew, Tracy Calhoun.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Mary Fitch and husband David of Franklin, Tennessee, and Martha Parker and husband David of Murray; three grandsons, Andrew Parker (Callie) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Stephen Parker (Lindsay) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Matthew Parker of Dallas, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Millie Parker of Greenville; and one nephew, Mike Calhoun of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, (World Missions Offering or Family Life Center Fund).
Sammy Bradshaw
Mr. Sammy Bradshaw, 78, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Bradshaw was born on September 23, 1943 in Calloway County to William Kimball Bradshaw and Ruby Jones. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, enlisting at age 17 and served in Seoul, Korea. Sammy loved cars, motorcycles and fishing at the lake. He also enjoyed participating in Cowboy Shoots where his nickname was "Prairie Dog Jake". Before he became head of security for the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Sammy served many years as the Calloway County Animal Control Officer. He was a member of the FOP Lodge as well as a proud member of the Patriot Guard. He and his wife, Shellie, were members at Christian Fellowship Church but were long time attendees at Calvary Temple in Murray. He will be dearly missed by many.
Preceding him in death include his parents, William Kimball Bradshaw and Ruby Jones and brothers, Danny Shankle and Bill Bradshaw.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife of almost 57 years, Shellie Bradshaw of Murray; a son, Tim Bradshaw (Carolyn) of Murray; a daughter, Krista Gallimore (Tim) of Puryear; a brother, Nick Shankle (Sharon) of Channelview, TX; two sisters, Charlotte Williamson (Lyn) of Humble, TX, Linda Watson; one granddaughter, Chelsea Wells (Mark) of Murray and sister in law, Gale Shankle of Spring, TX.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Sammy Bradshaw is set for 1 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Darrell Young will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Wells, Tim Bradshaw, Tim Gallimore, Chris Harper, Corey Reed, Kent Foy. Honorary pallbearers include, Roger Crouse, Joe Pat Hudson, David Hanningan, Lyn Williamson, Joe Crutcher, Jerry Jones, and Jim Tipton.
His family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St # A, Murray, KY 42071.
Stephen Cook Sanders
Stephen Cook Sanders died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1941.
He was a retired attorney, serving the Murray community.
He was was preceded in death by his parents, Cook and Enid Sanders.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary Warren Swann Sanders; one son, William Cook Sanders and wife Amy and their daughter, Claire Croiser; a sister, Ann Smith (Bill) of Madisonville; a brother, Tommy Sanders of Murray; two nephews, Brad Barber (Lucia) of Detroit, Michigan, and Stephen Barber (Tiffany) of Napa, California; and a niece, Allison Leonard (Ben) of Providence. He also leaves behind several special friends, Lee Holcomb, Buddy Farris, Jerry Matthews, Stuart Poston, Charles Walston, Howard Brandon, G.T. Brandon and his precious dog, DazMo.
No public services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Terry Duane Rule
Terry Duane Rule, 59, of the Coldwater community, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
He was born Feb. 1, 1962 in Murray, Kentucky.
He was employed with Drywall Systems Plus.
Preceding him in death was his paternal grandparents, Rufus Rule and Nora Mae Rule; and maternal grandparents, Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Wilkerson.
Mr.. Rule is survived by his parents, Gerald and Shirley Wilkerson Rule of Coldwater; one son, Coady Duane Rule and Shayla Phillips of Farmington; one sister, Sherri Rule Brawner and husband Chad of Gleason, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Rilynn Jean Rule of Farmington; a niece, Chasney Brawner; and a nephew, Chandler Brawner.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Luke Puckett officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Nancy Roberts Thurman
Nancy Roberts Thurman, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 15. 2021, at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Ricky Lee Smith
Ricky Lee Smith, 50, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray.