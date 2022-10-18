Edna Darlene Gimple
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
She was employed by Hickory Woods, where she served the residents and staff faithfully as the food service manager for over 15 years. She loved her family, friends and traveling. She was a faithful woman and loved life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved infant son.
Survivors include her husband, Albert “Sonny” Gimple, married October 20, 1982; one brother, Loyd Edward Buhler of Kirksey; two daughters, Tammy (Andy) Adams of Murray and Tracey (Bill) Gilpin of Nashville, TN., son, Tye Hawkins of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Scotty (Megan) Adams, Clay Adams, Ally (Carter) Goff, Kameron Gilpin, Dylan Gilpin, and Zachary Gilpin; two great grandchildren, Remi and Hayes Adams. She is also survived by a step-son, Kevin Evans; step-daughter, Sherry (Bob) Nicholson; and step-granddaughter, Angie Nicholson.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Murray Woman’s Club, 704 Vine St., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4 PM – 8 PM. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the local Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Shirley Marie Smith
Shirley Marie Smith, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab in Murray.
She was a longtime member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, a member of the Murray Art Guild and Murray Bridge Club. She retired as a cook at Westview Nursing Home and Food Giant. She enjoyed making birthday cards for loved ones.
Shirley is survived by three sons, David (Lynn) Crider of Hopkinsville, Frankie (Rebecca) Crider of Paducah and Bennie (Peggy) Smith of Mayfield; one daughter, Nancy Smith (Larry) Tynes of Sedalia; two sisters, Jean Lamb (Jerry) Hale of Mayfield and Rita Lamb (Ray) Cummings of Murray; and eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ben Smith; a sister, Faye Lamb (Ronnie) Anderson; and her parents, Leroy and Vela Lamb.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Michael Crider, Colton Crider, Ethan Guthrie, Jarred Reesor, Matt Hale, Ronnie Anderson, and Ray Cummings serving as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
