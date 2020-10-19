Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1959, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Alton and Larue Colson Warren.
She attended Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hall; a daughter, Leigh Ann Harcourt; and a brother, Billy Warren.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her son, Stephen Hall of Murray; a brother, Tom Warren (Shena) of Murray; sisters, Linda Therrien (Harold) of Murray and Wanda Hageman (Donald) of Warren, Michigan; three grandchildren, Lexi, Austin, Mason; and one great-grandchild, Kaeleigh.
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Claudene Darnell
Claudene Darnell, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Estil Jewell Johnston and Deliah Beauton Darnell Johnston.
She retired from Murray State University and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Glenda Lawson; a brother, Wayne Johnston; a son, Steven Ray Harper; and a grandson, Kyle Logan Harper.
Ms. Darnell is survived by her son, Dewayne Harper and wife Pam; a granddaughter, Darby Harper Lax and husband Dustin, a great-granddaughter, Hailey Harper; a granddaughter, Stephanie Harper Love; a daughter-in-law, Martha Harper; a granddaughter, Jamie Horton and husband Thomas; and a great-grandson, Gabe Horton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
John A. Armstrong
John A. Armstrong, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Lake County, Tennessee, to Amos Armstrong and Esther L. Jones Armstrong Kendall.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Armstrong; his step-father Leslie "Jack" Kendall; two brothers, George Armstrong and Calup Armstrong; three sisters, Jo Ella Hooks, Mary Lee Smith and Carrie Bass; one step-brother, Frank Kendall; and two step-sisters, Dorothy Hicks and Ethel Mae Hudson.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by one step-daughter, Shirley Sue Alexander of Arizona; one son, Jonathon Armstrong of Florida; one step-son, Michael C. Armstrong of Memphis, Tennessee; one sister, Christine Tharpe of Paris, Tennessee; one step-sister, Bennie Faye Rogers of Chicago, Illinois; one step- brother, R.L. Armstrong of Chicago; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friends, Martha Alexander English of Mississippi and Sandra Johnson of Murray.
A homegoing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andrea Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Joyce Harper
Joyce Harper, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carleen T. Belcher
Carleen T. Belcher slipped away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 1, 1935 in Vandenburgh County, Indiana, to Carl and Elizabeth Timmel.
She married her best friend and love, Joseph Benjamin Belcher on Jan. 27, 1953.
Carleen’s heart was always nearer to God in her garden than anywhere else on earth. She spent many years in her beautiful garden on Kentucky Lake. She also enjoyed knitting and would say that properly practiced knitting soothed the troubled soul. She was a member of the Knitting Circle in Murray,
Carleen and Joe Belcher founded and operated Belcher Oil in Murray.
Carleen was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Murray. She joined the Church in 1973. She was an elder of the church and participated in mission trips and served on many committees. One of her proudest accomplishments in the church was to be part of the pastor search committee that brought the Reverends David and Ann Marie Montgomery to Murray.
Mrs. Belcher is survived by her husband Joe; a daughter, Jill Barrett and two sons, Tim (Tonie) and Brad, all of Murray; grandchildren, Carissa (Kenny) Pitsenbarger, Hillary Belcher, Moriah Ramos, Michael (Megan) Belcher, Lacey (Jose) Ventura, Jonathan (Maura) Belcher, Jordan Belcher and Ellen (Jake) Bosquet; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Mokenzi, Mokayla, Rowen, Moriah Hope, Liam, Wyatt, Laurelin, Winter, Walker and Ruby June; a nephew, Ed (Connie) Tardy and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth (Bunny) Tardy; her grandson, Tobey Egstrom; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Belcher.
A celebration of life will be in May 2021, at First Presbyterian Church. Her interment will also be held in May of 2021 when all of her disbursed family members can gather at the Belcher Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071, Murray State University Arboretum, Office of Development, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Phillip Adams
Phillip Adams, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Greenacres Health Care in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.