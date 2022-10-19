Carol K. Alexander Miller
Carol K. Alexander Miller, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born Feb. 19, 1942, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, she was the daughter of J.C. "Buster" Kingins and Annie Pearl Carr Kingins, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Austin Peay State College in 1964 and later earned her master's degree from Murray State University. She began her teaching career in Christian and Caldwell counties before landing at Trigg County in 1970, where she was a beloved high school science and biology teacher for many years. After retiring from Trigg County Schools, she went on to teach in the Clarksville, Tennessee school system for a number of years before obtaining her real estate license and beginning a second career as a realtor with Coldwell Banker.
She was a proud Grandma and a member of Salem Baptist Church in Murray. An avid reader and true nature enthusiast, she enjoyed bird watching and nature photography, and could correctly identify any tree by its leaves.
Carol is survived by her husband, Ferrel Miller of Murray; sons, Kevin Alexander of Cadiz and Kendall (Kristin) Alexander of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Blaine (Jordan) Alexander, Troy Alexander, Blair Alexander and Blake Alexander; step-son, Brad (Kathy) Miller of Murray; step-daughters, Tammie (Ricky) Crouch and Melissa (Dennis) Green, both of Murray; six step-grandchildren, David (Jenna) Crouch, Marci (Kyle) Parrish, Jay Green, Delissa (Scott) Mainord, Josh (Hannah) Miller and Jessica (Chris) Herron; and four step-great-grandchildren, Ellie Crouch, Copeland Crouch, Sophie Herron and Ava Herron.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church in Murray with Frankie McKinney and Philip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, and from 10 a.m until the service hour Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Salem Cemetery, 1034 Browns Grove Rd., Murray, KY 42071.
Harold B. Fancher
Harold B. Fancher, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Iberia, Missouri, to Charles D. Fancher and Mabel Workman Fancher.
He retired as a machinist for Caterpillar, Inc., and was a member of West Murray Church of Christ and the Calloway County Fire Rescue.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Toni L. Fancher; one sister, Laura Elizabeth Fancher; and one brother, Richard Fancher.
Mr. Fancher is survived by four daughters, Theresa Legan and husband Tom of Wilmington, Illinois, Kimberly Delaney and husband Kevin of Murray, Laura Hairald and husband Tony of Braidwood, Illinois, and Renee Nugent of Murray; one sister, Jane Ashcraft of Wilmington; one brother, Gary Lane Fancher and wife Sue of Iberia, Missouri; seven grandchildren, David B. Schlieper and wife Brandi, Brandi Lynn Schlieper, Heather Schlieper; Courtney Deaver and husband Dan, Travis R. Manning, Garrett Nugent and Emily Brunn; and eight great-grandchildren, Michael, Addison, Riley, Raelynn, Rowan, John, Charlotte and Lorelei.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John McKee and David Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Karen Denese Fielder
Karen Denese Fielder, 63, of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home.
Born June 19, 1959, in Mendota, California, she was the daughter of Rev. James M. Harris and wife Jean of Sharon, Tennessee, and Ruby Wann Harris, all who preceded her in death.
She was a retired manager of Discount Tobacco City, and was a member of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. She served as a song leader at several churches throughout her life. She was currently a member of Light House Ministries of Puryear, Tennessee.
Mrs. Fielder is survived by her husband of 28 years, James Thomas Fielder of Buchanan; daughters, Tiffany Martin and husband Brent of Vidor, Texas, Kim Osbron and husband Brian of Puryear; five grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Barger and husband Bill of Murray, Tonya Guidry of Murray, and her father, Rev. James M. Harris amd wife Jean of Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Robby Moore, Steve Peal and Bill Barger officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, until the funeral hour at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Pallbearers will include Dustin Guidry, Jeremy Barger, Michael Barger, Dylan Barger, Sean Barger and Brent Martin.
Gary Murdock
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray.
