Bill G. Davis
Bill G. Davis, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Hickman County, Kentucky, to Theodore "Tedd" R. and Eva Greer Davis.
After graduating from Alton High School in 1950, he received a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and his MBA from SIU Edwardsville, Illinois. He was a chief industrial engineer with Laclede Steel in Alton, Illinois for many years. Upon his retirement from Laclede, he continued to work as an engineering consultant and most recently with Edward Jones in Murray.
He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a Rotary Club member and very active in his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was the beloved husband of Pearl Dreier Davis whom he married July 9, 1971. He was preceded in death by Pearl in 2012 and his first wife, Patricia Strahan Davis. Also preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Walter A. and Roy Lee Davis; infant son, James Keith; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylah, William and Hannah.
Mr. Davis was the loving father of Marcia (Randall) Orban of Murray, Brian (Debbie) Davis of Litchfield, Illinois, Glen (Lisa) Davis of Jerseyville, Illinois, Rebecca (Steve) Korte of Brighton, Illinois, and Jerry (Ming) Ferguson of London, England. He is also survived by his sister, Evalena (Davis) O’dell of Alton; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the cremation and a private family service will follow. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Noble Park in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Murray Rotary Foundation for Families and Children, P.O. Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, where Bill served as a board member.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Jacqueline Sue Winchester
Jacqueline Sue Winchester, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Temple and Maureen Moody Zuchowski.
She retired as an LPN from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and volunteered for the Threads of Hope Clothing Ministry at Hardin Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-parents, Marie Temple and Leo Zuchowski; and one son, Johnny Winchester.
Ms. Winchester is survived by three daughters, Carole Winchester and partner Steve Dallas; Mary Ann Winchester and Jenny Winchester; caregiver, Jeannie Buckland; one son, Jason Winchester and wife Vicki; two sisters, Beverly Duryea and husband Frazier and Marilyn Wheeler and husband Michael; two brothers, Robert Temple and wife Eleanor and Chuck Temple and wife Darlene; six grandchildren, Nikki Acuff and husband Drew, Mallory Miller and husband Jamie, Brent Gremore and wife Rayanna, Shawn Miller and wife Dulcy, Macy Winchester and Jace Winchester; 12 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Acuff, Kili Acuff, Tristen Gremore, B.J. Gremore, Skylie Brown, Thad Brown, Kase Gremore, Zane Gremore, Harley Baker, Weston Miller, Rylan Martin and Kai Moryl; and one great-great-grandchild, Kingston Noles.
A memorial service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071, or to Soup for The Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Annette 'Annie' Hargis Cameron
Annette “Annie” Hargis Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown.
She was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Murray, Kentucky, to Arthur Neal Hargis and Lucille Russell Hargis.
She retired from the Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Michigan in 2000, and was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. She was an avid bird lover, amazing cook, baker and gardener. She loved teaching stain glass, jewelry and wire wrapping classes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cameron; four brothers, Harold Gray Hargis, Buell Hargis, Wells Hargis and Russell Hargis; and three sisters, Jane Holden, Geneva Nicholson and Treva Folwell.
Mrs. Cameron is survived by three daughters, Penny Marie Swift of Crossville, Tennessee, Nancy DeBolt of Melbourne, Florida, and Beverly Prince of Burton, Michigan; one son, Gregory Lee Swift and wife Lisa of Glendale; one step-daughter, Cheryl Geller (Greg); three step-sons, Ron Cameron (Monica), Roy Cameron, and Dewey Cameron (Sheryl); two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Pat Cherry (Jimmy); one brother, Ronnie Hargis (Aletta); 15 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Chelsea, Greg, Dustin, Michael, Sundena, Sammy, Lilli, Stacey, Greg, Dennis, Kimberly, Ashley, and Roy Jr; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tender Touch Heart & Home, 571 Westport Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
