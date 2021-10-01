Ricky A. Prescott
Ricky A. Prescott, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 16, 1965, in Murray, to Major JR and Wilma Wells Prescott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and Bobby Prescott; and three sisters, Ann Kaiser, Betty Prescott and Sue Prescott.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Lori Prescott of Dexter; a son, Allen Lockridge Prescott of Dexter, three brothers, Ronald Prescott (Sharon) of Murray, Jack Prescott (Sherry) of Aurora and Mark Prescott of Wagner, Oklahoma; four sisters, Wanda McKendree of Murray, Janice Holland (Charles) of Murray, Lynn Prescott (Tim Jerrolds) of Murray and Jeannie Solomon (Gary) of Murray.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.