Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1959, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Alton and Larue Colson Warren.
She attended Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hall; a daughter, Leigh Ann Harcourt; and a brother, Billy Warren.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her son, Stephen Hall of Murray; a brother, Tom Warren (Shena) of Murray; sisters, Linda Therrien (Harold) of Murray and Wanda Hageman (Donald) of Warren, Michigan; three grandchildren, Lexi, Austin, Mason; and one great-grandchild, Kaeleigh.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Bradley Orr
Bradley Orr, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Clara Mae Hutson Orr and Pat Dale Orr. He worked at the WATCH Center.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Orr is survived by his mother, Clara Mae Hutson Orr.
The funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Carleen T. Belcher
Carleen T. Belcher slipped away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Vandenburgh County, Indiana, to Carl and Elizabeth Timmel.
She married her best friend and love, Joseph Benjamin Belcher on Jan. 27, 1953.
Carleen’s heart was always nearer to God in her garden than anywhere else on earth. She spent many years in her beautiful garden on Kentucky Lake. She also enjoyed knitting and would say that properly practiced knitting soothed the troubled soul. She was a member of the Knitting Circle in Murray,
Carleen and Joe Belcher founded and operated Belcher Oil in Murray. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Murray where she joined in 1973. She was an elder of the church and participated in mission trips and served on many committees. One of her proudest accomplishments in the church was to be part of the pastor search committee that brought the Reverends David and Ann Marie Montgomery to Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth (Bunny) Tardy; her grandson, Tobey Egstrom; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Belcher.
Mrs. Belcher is survived by her husband Joe; a daughter, Jill Barrett and two sons, Tim (Tonie) and Brad, all of Murray; grandchildren, Carissa (Kenny) Pitsenbarger, Hillary Belcher, Moriah Ramos, Michael (Megan) Belcher, Lacey (Jose) Ventura, Jonathan (Maura) Belcher, Jordan Belcher and Ellen (Jake) Bosquet; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Mokenzi, Mokayla, Rowen, Moriah Hope, Liam, Wyatt, Laurelin, Winter, Walker and Ruby June; a nephew, Ed (Connie) Tardy; and many friends.
A celebration of life will be in May 2021 at First Presbyterian Church. Her interment will also be held in May of 2021 when all of her disbursed family members can gather at the Belcher Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, Murray State University Arboretum, Office of Development, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Leonard Adriaan Budding
Leonard Adriaan Budding, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Indonesia to Pauline Wetzel Budding.
He retired from General Motors. He loved the kids, grandkids, and his family. He also loved the ocean, camping, backpacking, hiking and going to new places. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Budding and John Budding; and one sister, Sonja Budding.
Mr. Budding is survived by his wife, Diana J. Budding of Murray, whom he married Oct. 31, 1988, in Troy, Ohio; three sons, Bryan Budding and wife Jennifer of West Milton, Ohio, Blake Budding and wife Autumn of Dayton, Ohio, and Rob Kelly and wife Lindsay of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Jamie Kelly of Murray; two brothers, Rudy Budding and wife Yvonne of California and Robert Budding and wife Dorothy of St. Petersburg, Florida; one sister, Connie Wetzel of Holland; and seven grandchildren, Jake, Meredith, Hannah, Madison, Lexi, Reece and Zoey.
There will be no public services or visitation.
Phillip Lynn Adams
Phillip Lynn Adams, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Greenacres Health Care in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Morganfield, Kentucky, to John B. Adams and Mary Cunningham Adams.
He was a retired registered nurse with Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, and was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by one sister, Ann Jackson of Murray; one brother, John Wayne Adams and wife Alice of Fordsville; two nieces, Carla Jackson of Murray and Susan Charron of Stamping Ground; several great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Spring Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Butler, 2870 West Fork Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 18, 1957, in Akron, Ohio.
She worked at Paschall Truck Lines, Inc. for more than 15 years where she was an accounts receivable manager. She was also an active band booster for the Laker Band, while two of her daughters where enrolled in school. She enjoyed trips to LBL to go camping, fishing and boating with her friends and daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Crumrine and Betty Nervo; and a brother, Frank Crumrine.
Ms. Ochoa is survived by four daughters, Amy Brewer of Uniontown, Ohio, Alicia Galusha of Paducah, Elizabeth Kelly of Columbus, Indiana, and Janine Ochoa of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Patricia Standingdeer, and Carol Horoschak; one brother, John Crumrine; and four grandchildren, Rachel, Nora, Weston and Amelia.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
