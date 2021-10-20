Nancy Roberts Thurman
Nancy Roberts Thurman, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee.
She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Wyandotte, Michigan.
She was the daughter of Taz Roberts and Ruby Moss Roberts, both of whom preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe T. Thurman, who died in 2016.
She graduated from Murray High School and held multiple degrees from Murray State University. She was employed as a teacher for 27 years by the Murray Independent, Calloway County, and Metro Nashville School System(s), and was a member of First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
Nancy is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Thurman of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; one son, Tom Thurman and wife Denise of Nolensville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Luke Thurman and Lauren Thurman of Nolensville, Tennessee; her brother, Gene Roberts and wife Jean Roberts; one niece, Terri Walston and husband Terry; one nephew, Greg Roberts; one great-nephew, Jordan Roberts and family, all of Murray; and numerous cousins.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Lucas
Sandra Lucas, 83, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
She was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Marion, Kentucky, to Maurice and Kittie Lucas.
She was the loving mother of three daughters, Sharon McConnell Worster of The Woodlands, Texas and husband Alan, with whom she lived, Terri McConnell of Tavares, Florida, and Laura McConnell Reck of Murray and husband Matt. She was the grandmother of Aela Korte of Salem, Lucas Reck of Murray, Myles Worster of Denver, Colorado, Audry Worster of The Woodlands and Adam Worster of Denver. She was the great-grandmother of River Worster of Denver and Isabel Worster of The Woodlands.
Sandra was active in the Murray High Band Boosters in the 1970s, and the lover of plants, nature, music, and she knew all the birds by their song. Known as Big Mac to dozen of kids in the championship Murray High School Band, and Mommie to hundreds of others, she embodied kindness.
She donated her body to the University of Texas Medical School in Houston, Texas.
Services will be held once her cremains are returned to her family and will be announced at a later date.
Nell J. Wilson
Nell J. Wilson, 94, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Sunday, Oct. 31, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
She was the oldest member of Dexter Hardin United Methodist Church where she served in several offices and was a member of United Methodist Women. Singing in the church quartet was among her greatest joys. She served as postmaster of Dexter Post Office, and she enjoyed traveling and family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clinton and Nellie Mae Jones Ramsey; three husbands, Robert L. Woodall, Edward A. Gore and Joe H. Wilson; one son, John Richard Woodall; brothers, Ewin Ramsey, Charles Ramsey, Mark Ramsey, Rex Ramsey and John Clinton Ramsey; sisters, Mary Jo Mitchell, Donna Fay Downing and Julia Harrell; and two stepgrandchildren, Mark Williams and Ashley Wilson.
Nell is survived by one daughter, Myra Woodall Cleaver; two sons, Robert Dale Woodall and wife Patsy, and Edward Max Gore and wife Becky; one stepdaughter, June Gore Williams; two stepsons, Ralph Wilson and wife Nora and Russell Wilson and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Terry Cleaver and wife Kelly, Tracy Cleaver and wife Tammy, Beth Morehead and husband Matt, Mechelle Morgan and husband Mitchell, Samantha Wisehart and husband Wesley, Shawn Gore and wife Teresa and John Gore and wife Susan; stepgrandchildren, Roy Williams and wife Teresa, Jana Amalfitano and husband Rob, Shea Allen and husband Cody, and Tasha Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and 10 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton, Kentucky, with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. William E. ‘Bill’ Cassie
Dr. William Cassie passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
He was born Jan. 31, 1960, in Washington, DC, and was adopted by his loving parents, Frederick and Pauline Cassie.
He graduated from East Davidson High School in Thomasville, North Carolina, in 1978 where he was the star and recurrent most valuable player of the high school basketball team. His height of 6’4” was a great contributor to his early success on the hardwood. His educational endeavors led him to Appalachian State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1990. Little did Dr. Cassie know that his place of birth, Washington DC, would inspire a career that he loved so much as he earned his Ph.D. in political science at the University of Kentucky in 1995. His career took him to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah (1993-1995), Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina (1995-2012), and he was the chair of the political science department at Murray State University (2012-2016). He was also a member of the American Political Science Association and the Southern Political Science Association.
Bill was an accomplished scholar and the author of numerous academic research papers. He taught courses on public policy, American government, campaigns and elections, political parties and interest groups, and state and local Government. He was regarded as an expert in southern politics. As a professor, he motivated undergraduate and graduate students to become responsible citizens, knowledgeable of the political process in our nation without advocating for one political party over another. His desire was to arm students with education and critical thinking skills to enable them to recognize the political party that most epitomized their personal values and beliefs. He was respected and admired by individuals from all walks of life and political parties. Over his career he was asked by candidates of both political parties to advise in their campaigns. His academic legacy lives on in the achievements of students he taught and inspired.
Despite being a scholar, he was very down to earth, easy to talk to, and never met a stranger. He was incredibly clever with the most amazing wit and sense of humor. He was able to find humor in mundane tasks and kept his family and friends smiling or laughing most of the time. His wit allowed him to befriend most people immediately and was such an important part of his personality. He was larger than life, always positive, optimistic, and charming. He was a zealous lover of all sports, particularly football, basketball and golf. He enjoyed annual golf vacations with friends over spring breaks. He loved to have a beer and cheer on the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose, and his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his family and was incredibly proud of their achievements. He inspired them to be better people, using his wit, humor, and his special, thoughtful ways. He never would have wanted people standing around a funeral home in tears. He would have wanted the drinks flowing and people telling tall tales of his larger-than-life antics.
In Bill’s memory, please raise a glass to a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, steadfast friend, brilliant scholar, ardent sports fan, and an unforgettable man – Dr. William “Bill” Cassie.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Pauline Cassie of Thomasville.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kimberly of Tulsa, Oklahoma, whom he married in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002; his children, daughters Madelyn (18) and Taylor (18), sons Raymond (18), Shawn (13), and Stetson Cassie (33) and wife Brandy of Knoxville, Tennessee, and their daughters (Bill’s granddaughter) Violet Cassie; and his sister Deborah Cable and her family of Denton, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made in his name to the University of Kentucky Political Science Development Fund, University of Kentucky Philanthropy, P.O. Box 23552, Lexington, KY 40523.
Stanley’s Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Lewis Houston
Charles Lewis Houston, 85, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Philip Gant
Philip N. Gant, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.