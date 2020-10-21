Blane Wallace
Larry Blane Wallace, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Paris Christian Center, and worked for Lowes Home Improvement.
He was preceded in death by father, RE Wallace; his mother, Velma Young Wallace; brothers, Ronnie Edward Wallace, Doug Wallace and Freddie Wallace; and a sister, Wanda Sue Elliott.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Marsh Wallace of Murray; a brothers, Hughie Wallace and Timmy Wallace, both of Benton; and a sister, Elaine Turner of Benton.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the family's farm, 495 West Drive in Murray with Mark and Karen Welch and Brenda Adamson officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Adriaan Budding
Leonard Adriaan Budding, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Indonesia to Pauline Wetzel Budding.
He retired from General Motors. He loved the kids, grandkids, and his family. He also loved the ocean, camping, backpacking, hiking and going to new places. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Budding and John Budding; and one sister, Sonja Budding.
Mr. Budding is survived by his wife, Diana J. Budding of Murray, whom he married Oct. 31, 1988, in Troy, Ohio; three sons, Bryan Budding and wife Jennifer of West Milton, Ohio, Blake Budding and wife Autumn of Dayton, Ohio, and Rob Kelly and wife Lindsay of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Jamie Kelly of Murray; two brothers, Rudy Budding and wife Yvonne of California and Robert Budding and wife Dorothy of St. Petersburg, Florida; one sister, Connie Wetzel of Holland; and seven grandchildren, Jake, Meredith, Hannah, Madison, Lexi, Reece and Zoey.
There will be no public services or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Lynn Adams
Phillip Lynn Adams, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Greenacres Health Care in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Morganfield, Kentucky, to John B. Adams and Mary Cunningham Adams.
He was a retired registered nurse with Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, and was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by one sister, Ann Jackson of Murray; one brother, John Wayne Adams and wife Alice of Fordsville; two nieces, Carla Jackson of Murray and Susan Charron of Stamping Ground; one nephew, John Michael Adams of Owensboro; several great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Spring Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Butler, 2870 West Fork Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ann McNeely
Ann McNeely, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.