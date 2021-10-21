Charles Lewis Houston
Charles Lewis Houston, 85, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky, and is now safely home with Jesus Christ.
He was born July 13, 1936, in Parsons, Tennessee, to Olen Ray Houston and Lura Mae Rhodes Houston.
For 43 years he worked as product quality engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Joliet, Illinois. He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church in Benton, and was a U.A. Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice DeLay Houston; one sister; and three brothers.
Mr. Houston is survived by two sons, Chuck Houston and wife Lisa, and Brent Houston and wife Jill, all of Kirksey; two sisters, Johnnye Baldwin and Martha Kay Siebert, both of Parsons, Tennessee; one brother, Vance Aaron Houston of Wapakoneta, Ohio; loved grandchildren, C.J. and Sam Houston; and a special part of the family, Capree Burris.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Woolridge, Chuck Houston and Brent Houston officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include Jeff Pearcy, Keith Conder, Sam Houston, Jerry Goheen, Randy Schulte, Curtis Allen, Bruce Bowlin and Kevin Royalty. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
William Paul ‘Big Red’ Manning
William Paul “Big Red” Manning, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 28, 1939, in Farmington, Kentucky, to Clyde Henry Manning and Myrtle Eva Richie Manning Byrd.
He was a retired truck driver, hauling cars for more than 40 years. “Big Red”, as he was known, hauled cars for different business such as Cains, Billy Dan Crouse, Bluegrass Trucking, Junior Compton, Dale Nance, Danny Champion, Carl Howard, Murray Auto Auction, and many more. When he retired from hauling cars, he started hauling other things, such as, tobacco, grain and rock for local farmers and Bill Alexander. He turned in his CDL at the age of 82. He was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Story Manning; and one granddaughter, Andrea Manning Hite.
Mr. Manning is survived by three daughters, Lori Williams and husband Mark of Murray, Vickie Clendenen and husband Jeff of Springville, Tennessee, and Tammy Tabers of Murray; one son, Randy Paul Manning and wife Kathy of Dexter; 11 grandchildren, Jason Manning and wife Jordan of Murray, Ashley Hampton of Henderson, Stacey Gillette and husband Scott of Vermont, Jennifer Coderre of Murray, Zachery Clendenen and wife Alexandria of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Kaylee Williams and fiancé Seth Ellis of Murray, Grant Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Clay Clendenen of Springville, Blane Tabers of Murray, Blake Tabers of Murray and Justin Manning and wife April of Mayfield; and 11 great-grandchildren, Owen, Braxton, Slade, Randi, Sedsel, Isla, Layla, Avery, Haley, Ethan and Lane.
A graveside service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gwendolyn Jones Barber
Gwendolyn Jones Barber, 74, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston.
She was born March 16, 1947, in Murray, to William Carlos Jones and Ruby Mae Jones.
She was a retired medical office manager and a graduate of Murray High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip “Phil” Owen Barber; one son, Edward “Ed” Owen Barber; one sister, Sara Jane Phillips; and one brother, William Mac Jones.
Mrs. Barber is survived by one son, William “Scott” Barber and wife Lisa of Houston; a daughter-in-law, Sloan Barber of Sugar Land, Texas; five grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Barber, William Nathan Barber, Jacob Scott Barber, Chloe Elizabeth Barber and Nora Jane Barber; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Freda G. Smith
Freda G. Smith, 96, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.