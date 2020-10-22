Ann McNeely
Ann McNeely, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 2, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hayden Aaron Morris and Ione Billington Morris.
She was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John McNeely; a son, Michael McNeely; a sister, Murwin Ruth Crass; and a nephew, Jonathan Crass.
Ms. McNeely is survived by her nieces and nephews, Wanda Coomer, Joseph Crass, Evelyn Torres, Diana Clowers and Mark Crass.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Union Ridge Cemetery with Mitchell Coomer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Joyce Ann Harper
Joyce Ann Harper, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 19, 1936, in Lebanon, Indiana, to Pete Hughes and Reba Maltsberger Hughes.
She retired after almost 40 years from the popcorn industry, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rabon Harper; a sister, Sharon Rowland; and one grandson, Kyle Harper.
Mrs. Harper is survived by her niece; Angie Oakley and husband Mike; stepson, Dewayne Harper and wife Pam; daughter-in-law, Martha Harper; granddaughters, Stephanie (Harper) Love, Darby (Harper) Lax and husband Dustin, Jamie Horton and husband Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Harper and Gabe Horton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter, John Dale and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
John A. Armstrong
John A. Armstrong, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Lake County, Tennessee, to Amos Armstrong and Esther L. Jones Armstrong Kendall.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Armstrong; his stepfather Leslie "Jack" Kendall; two brothers, George Armstrong and Calup Armstrong; three sisters, Jo Ella Hooks, Mary Lee Smith and Carrie Bass; one stepbrother, Frank Kendall; and two stepsisters, Dorothy Hicks and Ethel Mae Hudson.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by one stepdaughter, Shirley Sue Alexander of Arizona; one son, Jonathon Armstrong of Florida; one stepson, Michael C. Armstrong of Memphis, Tennessee; one sister, Christine Tharpe of Paris, Tennessee; one stepsister, Bennie Faye Rogers of Chicago, Illinois; one stepbrother, R.L. Armstrong of Chicago; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friends, Martha Alexander English of Mississippi and Sandra Johnson of Murray.
A homegoing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andrea Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 18, 1957, in Akron, Ohio.
She worked at Paschall Truck Lines, Inc. for more than 15 years where she was an accounts receivable manager. She was also an active band booster for the Laker Band, while two of her daughters where enrolled in school. She enjoyed trips to LBL to go camping, fishing and boating with her friends and daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Crumrine and Betty Nervo; and a brother, Frank Crumrine.
Ms. Ochoa is survived by four daughters, Amy Brewer of Uniontown, Ohio, Alicia Galusha of Paducah, Elizabeth Kelly of Columbus, Indiana, and Janine Ochoa of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Patricia Standingdeer, and Carol Horoschak; one brother, John Crumrine; and four grandchildren, Rachel, Nora, Weston and Amelia.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Helen R. Paschall
Helen R. Paschall, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
