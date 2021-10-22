Freda G. Smith
Freda G. Smith, 96, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was of Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Edward Smith; her parents, Clarender and Dessie Newsome Green; and her siblings, Clayrine Fulton, Doris Green, Joyce Wyatt, Edward D. Green and Fred Green.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her three children, Janie (Robert) Ivy of Mayfield, Sue Ann (Rudy) Carver of Smithland and Randy (Debbie) Smith of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Marty (Debbie) Ivy of Mayfield, Rustin Carver of Lexington, RaAnn (Jason) Miller of Versailles, Kelly (Will) Locker of Benton and Jessica (David) Jeffress of Murray; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marty Ivy, Rustin Carver, Jason Miller, Will Locker, David Jeffress, Brady Miller, Kyle Kendall and Dexter
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Charles Lewis Houston
Charles Lewis Houston, 85, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky, and is now safely home with Jesus Christ.
He was born July 13, 1936, in Parsons, Tennessee, to Olen Ray Houston and Lura Mae Rhodes Houston.
For 43 years he worked as product quality engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Joliet, Illinois. He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church in Benton, and was a U.A. Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice DeLay Houston; one sister; and three brothers.
Mr. Houston is survived by two sons, Chuck Houston and wife Lisa, and Brent Houston and wife Jill, all of Kirksey; two sisters, Johnnye Baldwin and Martha Kay Siebert, both of Parsons, Tennessee; one brother, Vance Aaron Houston of Wapakoneta, Ohio; loved grandchildren, C.J. and Sam Houston; and a special part of the family, Capree Burris.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Woolridge, Chuck Houston and Brent Houston officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include Jeff Pearcy, Keith Conder, Sam Houston, Jerry Goheen, Randy Schulte, Curtis Allen, Bruce Bowlin and Kevin Royalty. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
William Paul ‘Big Red’ Manning
William Paul “Big Red” Manning, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 28, 1939, in Farmington, Kentucky, to Clyde Henry Manning and Myrtle Eva Richie Manning Byrd.
He was a retired truck driver, hauling cars for more than 40 years. “Big Red”, as he was known, hauled cars for different business such as Cains, Billy Dan Crouse, Bluegrass Trucking, Junior Compton, Dale Nance, Danny Champion, Carl Howard, Murray Auto Auction, and many more. When he retired from hauling cars, he started hauling other things, such as, tobacco, grain and rock for local farmers and Bill Alexander. He turned in his CDL at the age of 82. He was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Story Manning; and one granddaughter, Andrea Manning Hite.
Mr. Manning is survived by three daughters, Lori Williams and husband Mark of Murray, Vickie Clendenen and husband Jeff of Springville, Tennessee, and Tammy Tabers of Murray; one son, Randy Paul Manning and wife Kathy of Dexter; 11 grandchildren, Jason Manning and wife Jordan of Murray, Ashley Hampton of Henderson, Stacey Gillette and husband Scott of Vermont, Jennifer Coderre of Murray, Zachery Clendenen and wife Alexandria of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Kaylee Williams and fiancé Seth Ellis of Murray, Grant Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Clay Clendenen of Springville, Blane Tabers of Murray, Blake Tabers of Murray and Justin Manning and wife April of Mayfield; and 11 great-grandchildren, Owen, Braxton, Slade, Randi, Sedsel, Isla, Layla, Avery, Haley, Ethan and Lane.
A graveside service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Addie Carolyn Colley Wood
Addie Carolyn Colley Wood, 93 of Farmington, Kentucky, departed to be with her Lord and loved ones who have gone before on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
A member of both Farmington and Glendale Road Churches of Christ, she was a homemaker and former employee at Sears and the post office at Farmington.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Jimmy Paul Wood; her parents, Robert and Mildred Cobb Colley; one sister, Bobbie Billington; and three brothers, Jack, Larry, and Jerry Colley.
Mrs. Woods is survived by two sons, Jim Wood and wife Carol of Farmington and Mark Wood and wife Barbra of Mayfield; two daughters, Paula Edwards and husband William of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Pamela Kirchner and husband Tom of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Stan Colley and Jerry Mayes officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Oct. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmington Cemetery Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 101 East Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Philip Neal Gant
Mr. Philip Neal Gant, 71, of Murray, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Philip was born on May 23, 1950 in Corinth, MS to W.R. Gant and Mary Shields Gant. He worked in Management for many years at Radford Concrete. Mr. Gant was an avid fisherman and spent a lot of his time at Kentucky Lake. He grew up hunting and loved spending time outdoors.
Those preceding him in death include his parents; three brothers, Bill Gant, Tom Gant, Danny Gant and one sister, Virginia Maness.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 27 years, Mrs. Glenna Gant of Murray; daughters, Tracy Gant Brant of Paris, TN, Miche Phillips; sons, Toby Gant and wife, Melba of Atlanta, GA, Philip Neal Gant of Nashville and Terry Moss and wife, Margaret of Murray; a brother Roger Gant and wife, Betty of MS; sisters, Lynn Hinton and husband Ray, of MS, Cathy Meeter and husband Mike of MS, Nita Wolfe and husband, Joel of MS; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Family services will be held in MS.
Glenda Welsh
Glenda Welsh, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Marshall County Funeral Home in Benton.