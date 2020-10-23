Helen R. Billington Paschall
Helen R. Billington Paschall, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James Billington and Lucille Smith Billington.
She retired from Murray State University, and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garvice Paschall, who died in 1977; one sister, Betty Bynum; and four brothers, Rex, Dan, James and Gene Billington.
Mrs. Paschall is survived by one sister, Rose Walker and husband Gerald of Dexter; nieces and nephews, Rick Billington and wife Carol, Jim Billington and wife Sheila, Ronnie Billington and wife Barbara, David Billington, Debra Braddock and husband Ted, Janice Campbell and husband Chris, Jennifer Stembridge and husband Patrick, Darrell Walker and wife Cornelia, Donna Tyler and husband David, Darlene Cooper and husband Greg, and Jason Walker; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct.25, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Darrell Walker officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Claudean Epps
Claudean Epps, 85, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Puryear.
She was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Puryear to Tillman Windsor and Opal Bivens Windsor.
She was married Walter Reed Epps on Dec. 16, 1983, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2015.
She retired after many years as an LPN with Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. She enjoyed quilting, working in her flowers and yard, and riding roads to anywhere. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn Joyce Cox; one sister, Lovis Manning; and three brothers, James Windsor, Charles Windsor and Billy Windsor.
Mrs. Epps is survived by one daughter, Reta Cook and husband Don of Springville, Tennessee; three sons, Tommy Cox and wife Kathy of San Antonio, Texas, Jacky Cox and wife Rose of Benton, Ken Cox and wife Teresa of North Ogden, Utah; one sister, Linda (Jerry) Jones of Murray; one brother, Keith (Cathy) Manning of Lynn Grove; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Tom Frommel of Puryear.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, with Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Paris.
Contributions may be made to the Henry County Sheriff's Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242, or Henry County Humane Society, e/o Carol Douglas, 1303 Brentwood St., Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ann McNeely
Ann McNeely, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 2, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hayden Aaron Morris and Ione Billington Morris.
She was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John McNeely; a son, Michael McNeely; a sister, Murwin Ruth Crass; and a nephew, Jonathan Crass.
Ms. McNeely is survived by her nieces and nephews, Wanda Coomer, Joseph Crass, Evelyn Torres, Diana Clowers and Mark Crass.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Union Ridge Cemetery with Mitchell Coomer officiating. There will was no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Ann Harper
Joyce Ann Harper, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 19, 1936, in Lebanon, Indiana, to Pete Hughes and Reba Maltsberger Hughes.
She retired after almost 40 years from the popcorn industry, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rabon Harper; a sister, Sharon Rowland; and one grandson, Kyle Harper; and one stepson, Steven Harper.
Mrs. Harper is survived by her niece; Angie Oakley and husband Mike; stepson, Dewayne Harper and wife Pam; daughter-in-law, Martha Harper; granddaughters, Stephanie (Harper) Love, Darby (Harper) Lax and husband Dustin, Jamie Horton and husband Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Harper and Gabe Horton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter, John Dale and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements
Betty Lou Malone
Betty Lou Malone, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Blane Wallace
Larry Blane Wallace, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Paris Christian Center, and worked for Lowes Home Improvement.
He was preceded in death by father, RE Wallace; his mother, Velma Young Wallace; brothers, Ronnie Edward Wallace, Doug Wallace and Freddie Wallace; and a sister, Wanda Sue Elliott.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Marsh Wallace of Murray; a brothers, Hughie Wallace and Timmy Wallace, both of Benton; and a sister, Elaine Turner of Benton.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the family's farm, 495 West Drive in Murray with Mark and Karen Welch and Brenda Adamson officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.