Daniel Boaz
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY.
Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, N.H. and Mavis Morris.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of more than 30 years, Mrs. Debbie Boaz of Murray; three daughters, Beth Boaz of Murray, Lynn Boaz and partner, Whitney Jones of Nashille; Laura Jones and husband, Brad of Jackson, MS; grandchildren, Mavis and Will Henle of Iowa Falls, IA, Bradley, Maggie, Caroline Jones of Jackson, MS and Ari King of Nashville.
The celebration of life with military honors for Mr. Dan Boaz is set for 2 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Steven Hunter will officiate. His family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 2 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Humane Society-Calloway County, 607 Poplar St # A, Murray, KY 42071 or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Brandon Damron
Mr. Brandon Damron, 40, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Calloway County as a result of a tragic vehicle accident.
Brandon was born on January 25, 1982 in Kennett, Missouri to Brian G. Damron and Jamie A. Damron. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. Brandon was born into a military family and lived out of the United States abroad with his family in Taegu, Korea; Tokyo, Japan; and Heidelberg, Germany. He graduated from the Heidelberg American High in Heidelberg, Germany in June 2000. Brandon was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by a grandfather, Jimmy Dale Damron; a grandmother, Shelby Rebstock and an uncle, Jimmy Alan Damron.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of more than12 years Mrs. Brittany Damron of Murray, Kentucky; his children Alexander, Paityn, and Patrick Damron; his parents Brian G. Damron of Murray, Kentucky and his mother Jamie A. Damron of Benton, Kentucky; his brother Justin G. Damron of Paducah, Kentucky and his sister Brianne Nicole (Clay) Willis and niece Mollie Ann of Columbus, Indiana. Brandon will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law Ms. Connie Lukat of Louisville, Kentucky and his father-in-law James Adcock, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Brandon Damron is set for 12:30 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
His family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 12:30 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home.
Reda Overby
Reda Overby, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah Kentucky.
She was born March 4, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Reed Brandon and Nonie (Hill) Brandon.
She was the co-owner and operator of Overby Honda, as well as Overby’s Two Wheel Sound; and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Overby; as well as two brothers, James Brandon and Joe Brandon.
Mrs. Overby is survived by one daughter, Tammy Smith and husband Clay of Kirksey; two sons, Keith Overby of Murray and Darrell Overby and wife Marla of Lynn Grove; one sister, Rachel Rodgers of Murray; two grandchildren, Brittany Cleaver and husband Russ of Murray and Ben Overby of Lynn Grove; and two great-grandchildren, Cammie Arnett of Murray and Cole Arnett of Murray.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m., Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5- 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gary Murdock
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray.
He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray, and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Murdock; paternal grandparents, Forest and Pearl Rice Murdock; and his maternal grandparents, Troy and Tyline Fulks Birdsong.
Gary is survived by his mother, Linda Murdock of Murray; partner, Joe Cowley of Murray; four sisters, Tonya Estes of Marshall County, Nancy Overbey (Mickey), Brenda Luther (Morris) and Rayann Butterworth, all of Murray; five nieces and four nephews, Tylena Estes, Tanner Estes, Brian Overbey (Lee), Kyle Overbey, Chance Overbey Wilson (Matt), Leanne Luther Gibbs (Todd), Ellyn Luther Strickland (Charlie), Lake Butterworth, Olivia Butterworth, all of Murray; four great-nieces and three great-nephews, Hunter Estes, Aiden Overbey, Audrey Overbey, Anderson Overbey, Lilah Gibbs, Shelli Gibbs and Emmianne Strickland, all of Murray; two aunts, Betty Birdsong Stewart (Ronnie), and Carolyn Birdsong Meredith (David) of Cadiz.
The funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Roger Polo officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ABLE Youth, 2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 130-542, Franklin, TN 37067, or the Soup for the Soul, PO Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Edna Darlene Gimple
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
She was employed by Hickory Woods, where she served the residents and staff faithfully as the food service manager for over 15 years. She loved her family, friends and traveling. She was a faithful woman and loved life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved infant son.
Survivors include her husband, Albert “Sonny” Gimple, married October 20, 1982; one brother, Loyd Edward Buhler of Kirksey; two daughters, Tammy (Andy) Adams of Murray and Tracey (Bill) Gilpin of Nashville, TN., son, Tye Hawkins of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Scotty (Megan) Adams, Clay Adams, Ally (Carter) Goff, Kameron Gilpin, Dylan Gilpin, and Zachary Gilpin; two great grandchildren, Remi and Hayes Adams. She is also survived by a step-son, Kevin Evans; step-daughter, Sherry (Bob) Nicholson; and step-granddaughter, Angie Nicholson.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Murray Woman’s Club, 704 Vine St., Murray, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4 PM – 8 PM. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the local Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
