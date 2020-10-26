Helen R. Billington Paschall
Helen R. Billington Paschall, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James Billington and Lucille Smith Billington.
She retired from Murray State University, and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garvice Paschall, who died in 1977; one sister, Betty Bynum; and four brothers, Rex, Dan, James and Gene Billington.
Mrs. Paschall is survived by one sister, Rose Walker and husband Gerald of Dexter; nieces and nephews, Rick Billington and wife Carol, Jim Billington and wife Sheila, Ronnie Billington and wife Barbara, David Billington, Debra Braddock and husband Ted, Janice Campbell and husband Chris, Jennifer Stembridge and husband Patrick, Darrell Walker and wife Cornelia, Donna Tyler and husband David, Darlene Cooper and husband Greg, and Jason Walker; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct.25, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Darrell Walker officiating. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Claudean Epps
Claudean Epps, 85, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Puryear.
She was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Puryear to Tillman Windsor and Opal Bivens Windsor.
She was married Walter Reed Epps on Dec. 16, 1983, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2015.
She retired after many years as an LPN with Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. She enjoyed quilting, working in her flowers and yard, and riding roads to anywhere. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn Joyce Cox; one sister, Lovis Manning; and three brothers, James Windsor, Charles Windsor and Billy Windsor.
Mrs. Epps is survived by one daughter, Reta Cook and husband Don of Springville, Tennessee; three sons, Tommy Cox and wife Kathy of San Antonio, Texas, Jacky Cox and wife Rose of Benton, Ken Cox and wife Teresa of North Ogden, Utah; one sister, Linda (Jerry) Jones of Murray; one brother, Keith (Cathy) Manning of Lynn Grove; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Tom Frommel of Puryear.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, with Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Burial followed in Memorial Cemetery in Paris.
Contributions may be made to the Henry County Sheriff's Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242, or Henry County Humane Society, e/o Carol Douglas, 1303 Brentwood St., Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Julianne West Smith Staudacher
Julianne West Smith Staudacher, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Murray, to Ed West and Sadie Nell Jones West.
She graduated with honors from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and from Murray State University in 1959 with a double major in education and French. While at MSU, she held leadership roles in several campus organizations including Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority; Panhellenic Council; and the Shield staff. She was inducted into Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities and was named Sweetheart of Tau Sigma Tau fraternity. She retired as a deputy clerk from the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Prior to her employment there, she taught at South Marshall High School; Calloway County High School; and at Murray State University as an adjunct professor.
She was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer for Vacation Bible School; The Caring Friends Ministry; and the Chancel Choir. Her community activities included the Murray Civic Music Association; the Murray Women’s Club; the American Heart Association; and the Humane Society of Calloway County. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her warm personality and beautiful smile endeared her to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William M. Smith; her second husband, William R. Staudacher; and her son-in-law, Tom Rottinghaus.
Mrs. Staudacher is survived by two daughters, Jennie Rottinghaus and Nancy Smith, both of Murray; one son, David W. Smith and wife Carol of Stella; one brother, Dr. Ed West Jr. and wife Peggy of Santa Rosa, California; and one grandchild, David E. Smith of Sedalia.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn June Hicks
Carolyn June Hicks, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Murray, to Chesley Travis and Rachel Copeland Travis.
She was the owner and operator of Carol’s Beauty Shop before retiring. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her husband, Dillard Hicks of Murray; one son, Patrick Hicks and wife Cindy of Murray; two sisters, Marie Harrison and Donna Copeland; three brothers, Greg Travis, Jimmy Travis and Larry Travis; granddaughter, Bridgett Kirks and husband Robert of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Remington and Weston Kirks, both of Murray; and three sisters-in-law, Jeanne Nellis and husband Mark, Joanne Allison and Sheila Melvin.
A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Alan Martin and Jacky Hughes officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Grogan
Douglas Grogan, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Betty Lou Malone
Betty Lou Malone, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 16, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Bart and Virginia Gibson Harris.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Malone Sr., and a sister, Doris Gene Allen.
Mrs. Malone is survived by a son, Marty Anderson (Charity) of Dexter; two daughters, Lu Gene Stephenson (Doug) of Paducah and Lorie Malone of Louisville; grandchildren, Josh Spencer, Christy Spencer, Olivia Anderson, Isaac Anderson, Melonie Spencer, Tashas Wyatt (Kevin), Kevin Malone, Jason Malone and Chase Malone; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Barnett Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.