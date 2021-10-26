Linda Dunn
Linda Dunn, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Jamie and Julia Dunigan.
She graduated from North Marshall High School and was a homemaker. She was a loving person who helped care for the sick, and was a skilled quilt-maker. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester “Buddy” Dunn; and two brothers, Lowell and Jerry Dunigan.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two sons, Barry Dunn and wife Britany of Almo and Wayne Dunn and wife Beatriz of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Zachary Dunn of Paducah, Tyler Dunn of Almo, Adam Dunn and Ian Dunn, both of Murray and Alexandria Dunn of Mt. Juliet.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton with Danny Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery.Visitation will be from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Lee Cochran
Susan Lee Cochran, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born May 5, 1939, in Denver Colorado to Leslie Harold Bankson and Mildred Howard Bankson.
She was the manager for the City of Aurora, Colorado Court, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Taylor and Kevin Taylor; one daughter, Susie Dawn Taylor; and two sisters, Debbie Hammond and Sherri Willis.
Mrs. Cochran is survived by her husband, George Edward Cochran of Murray, whom she married March 12, 1980, in Aurora, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Harrison and husband Glenn of Mayfield and Sue Tidwell and husband Robert of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Meredith Mann, James Taylor, Freddy Taylor, Ian Smith and Jocelynn Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Autum Evans, Sabrina Evans and Bennett Taylor.
There will be no public service or visitation held.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Sue Gentry
Betty Sue Gentry, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, entered Heaven on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Anna Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Murray, to James Edgar Armstrong and Nancy Jane Lawrence Armstrong
She retired as a bookkeeper with the Bank of Murray after 24 years of service. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, flowers, and spending time with family. She was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Christina Ann Gentry; four sisters, Helen Rogers, Ruth Jones, Oma Mae Rae and Faye Armstrong; and by three brothers, Rex, Billy and Johnny Armstrong.
Mrs. Gentry is survived by her husband of 64 years, William M. “Soney” Gentry Jr. of Murray, whom she married on Aug. 25, 1957, in Calloway County, Kentucky; two daughters, Regina Shockey and husband JR of Olive Hill and Gwendolyn Provine and husband David of Hazel; one son, Jimmy Gentry of Murray; one granddaughter, Abigail Shockey of Morehead; four step-grandchildren, Brian Provine and wife Kristy of Murray, Chris Provine of Murray, Shawna Shockey of North Carolina, and Christy Shockey of South Point, Ohio; five step-great grandchildren, Bailey Provine, Preston Provine, Karlyn Provine, Aleeya Runyon and Kaylee Bates; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Susanne Doyle
Mrs. Mary Susanne Doyle, 81, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Doyle was born August 28, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Jack D. and Mary F. Lunsford Thomas.
Susanne was a stewardess for United Airlines, a fourth grade teacher, a home maker, and owner of Susanne's Frame Shop in Murray. She, along with The Murray Art Guild, organized and started The Arts and Craft Festival that was held at Center Station by the Old Iron Furnace in Land Between the Lakes for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry M. Doyle of Murray; her brother Jack Thomas, Jr. (Carolyn) and his family from Louisville, KY., her son Brian T. Doyle, from Murray, and her daughter and son in law, Heather and Hugh Ledford and their two sons, Jack and Ethan, from Cincinnati, OH.
Susanne will be cremated and the ashes interred at St John's Episcopal Church in Murray at a later date.
Memorials can be offered to Murray Calloway County Hospice, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071, who helped her with such care at the end, or to the Murray Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St # A, Murray, KY 42071, as she was such a lover of all animals.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Doyle by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Naydean Woolridge Rutledge
Naydean Woolridge Rutledge, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Griselda White Adams
Griselda White Adams, 85, of Double Oak, Texas, formerly of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Flower Mound, Texas.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Geoffrey Stone
Geoffrey Stone, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.