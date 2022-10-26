Allen Dale Cunningham
Allen Dale Cunningham, 69, of Davie, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy and June Cunningham.
He proudly served in the US Army and US Army Reserve (USAR), achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from Murray State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG) with a bachelor's degree in industrial design and from Webster University, while on active duty, with a master's degree in counseling. He volunteered to serve in Desert Storm and was part of the 100th Div. USAR until he retired. He was an engineer at Ethicon-Johnson & Johnson Surgical Technologies and an independent project manager and consultant. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 30 years, Julia, riding motorcycles, fishing, and working in his wood shop, creating treasures and keepsakes for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and June Mitchell Cunningham.
Allen is survived by his wife, Julia Buchanan Cunningham; his children, Chris Cunningham (Hilary) of Murray and Kayla Staley (Caleb) of Benton; four grandchildren, Cooper Cunningham, Owen, Evan, and Aiden Staley; his sister, Linda Taylor (Norman) of Ocala, Florida; his brother, Guy Mitchell Cunningham (Mary Carol) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and a nephew, Alex Cunningham.
Per Allen's request, a celebration of life service will be planned at a future date near the water he loved.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Allen to the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR), an organization whose members attend the funerals of the U.S. military and first responders and support families as an honor guard; the American Cancer Society; or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
