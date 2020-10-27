Vickie DuCharme
Vickie DuCharme, 69, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1951, in Pampa, Texas, to William Clifford and Ella Victoria Scarberry Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce DuCharme of New Concord; two daughters, Michelle Bowell (Bill) of Rockville, Indiana and Sharmel Butler of East Grandby, Connecticut; brothers, Cecil Estep (Mae) of Albany, Oregon, Everett Estep (Runell) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jimmy Thornberry; a sister, Jean Hammond of Beloit, Wisconsin; and two stepsons, Ben DuCharme and Jacob DuCharme, both of Michigan.
No services are scheduled.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is in charge of arrangements.
Micah Paul Reed
Micah Paul Reed, born Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul Neval Reed; maternal great-grandfather, Elbert “Sonny” Charles Jr.; and an additional set of maternal great-grandparents, Billy G. Reed and Betty Reed.
Micah is survived by his mother, Krystal Hope Reed of Murray; grandmother, Melissa Reed of Murray; a great-grandmother, Ovaleen Charles of Murray; one uncle, Corey Reed and wife Kimberly of Dexter; three cousins, Dalton Chadwick, Stephanie Reed and Tanner Reed, all of Dexter; two great-uncles, Richard Reed and Steven Reed, both of Murray; and one great-aunt, Tammy Busenbark and husband Kevin of Mayfield.
Active pallbearers will be Corey Reed, Dalton Chadwick and Tanner Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Reed and Steven Reed.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Seay Graveyard in Graves County. A private family visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Grogan
Douglas Grogan, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1944, in Murray to L.D. and Willie Lee Grogan Foster.
He was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Leo Foster, Keith Foster, Costella Grogan and Drake Foster; a sister, Alice Faye Walls and husband Jimmy; and two nephews, Gary Walls and Darren Foster.
Mr. Grogan is survived by two sons, Douglas Davon Ballard of Murray and Ethan Tharpe of Mayfield; two brothers, Thurman Foster and Clarence Grogan and wife Bernice, all of Murray; four sisters, Ann Foster of Murray, Sue Skinner and husband, the late William Skinner, of Morganfield, Vanessa Burris, and Virginia Daniels and husband Robert, all of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Foster and Barbara Grogan; two grandchildren, Ahnyx Lawerence of Murray and Grayson Ballard of Florence, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, with Frederick E. Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Julianne West Smith Staudacher
Julianne West Smith Staudacher, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Murray, to Ed West and Sadie Nell Jones West.
She graduated with honors from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and from Murray State University in 1959 with a double major in education and French. While at MSU, she held leadership roles in several campus organizations including Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority; Panhellenic Council; and the Shield staff. She was inducted into Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities and was named Sweetheart of Tau Sigma Tau fraternity. She retired as a deputy clerk from the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Prior to her employment there, she taught at South Marshall High School; Calloway County High School; and at Murray State University as an adjunct professor.
She was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer for Vacation Bible School; The Caring Friends Ministry; and the Chancel Choir. Her community activities included the Murray Civic Music Association; the Murray Women’s Club; the American Heart Association; and the Humane Society of Calloway County. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her warm personality and beautiful smile endeared her to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William M. Smith; her second husband, William R. Staudacher; and her son-in-law, Tom Rottinghaus.
Mrs. Staudacher is survived by two daughters, Jennie Rottinghaus and Nancy Smith, both of Murray; one son, David W. Smith and wife Carol of Stella; one brother, Dr. Ed West Jr. and wife Peggy of Santa Rosa, California; and one grandchild, David E. Smith of Sedalia.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn June Hicks
Carolyn June Hicks, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Murray, to Chesley Travis and Rachel Copeland Travis.
She was the owner and operator of Carol’s Beauty Shop before retiring. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her husband, Dillard Hicks of Murray; one son, Patrick Hicks and wife Cindy of Murray; two sisters, Marie Harrison and Donna Copeland; three brothers, Greg Travis, Jimmy Travis and Larry Travis; granddaughter, Bridgett Kirks and husband Robert of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Remington and Weston Kirks, both of Murray; and three sisters-in-law, Jeanne Nellis and husband Mark, Joanne Allison and Sheila Melvin.
A memorial service was at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Alan Martin and Jacky Hughes officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lou Malone
Betty Lou Malone, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 16, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Art and Virginia Gibson Harris.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Malone Sr., and a sister, Doris Gene Allen; and a granddaughter, Misty Stephenson.
Mrs. Malone is survived by a son, Marty Anderson (Charity) of Dexter; two daughters, Lu Gene Stephenson (Doug) of Paducah and Lorie Malone of Louisville; grandchildren, Josh Spencer, Christy Spencer, Olivia Anderson, Isaac Anderson, Melonie Spencer, Tasha Wyatt (Kevin), Kevin Malone, Jason Malone and Chase Malone; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Barnett Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.