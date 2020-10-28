Mary Lee Burkeen
Mary Lee Burkeen, 87, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 10, 1933, to Robert Lee "R.L." Wallace and Mary Ruth Futrell.
She was a member of the Palestine United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Susan Burkeen; and one grandchild.
Mrs. Burkeen is survived by her husband, Rufe "Bill" Burkeen Jr.; daughters, Diane Norwood and husband Phil and Laura Mitchuson; sons, Larry Burkeen and wife Sandy and Mikeal Burkeen; a brother, Robert Wallace (Elaine); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036, or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie DuCharme
Vickie DuCharme, 69, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1951, in Pampa, Texas, to William Clifford and Ella Victoria Scarberry Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce DuCharme of New Concord; two daughters, Michelle Bowell (Bill) of Rockville, Indiana and Sharmel Butler of East Grandby, Connecticut; brothers, Cecil Estep (Mae) of Albany, Oregon, Everett Estep (Runell) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jimmy Thornberry; a sister, Jean Hammond of Beloit, Wisconsin; and two stepsons, Ben DuCharme and Jacob DuCharme, both of Michigan.
No services are scheduled.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is in charge of arrangements.
Micah Paul Reed
Micah Paul Reed, born Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul Neval Reed; maternal great-grandfather, Elbert “Sonny” Charles Jr.; and an additional set of maternal great-grandparents, Billy G. Reed and Betty Reed.
Micah is survived by his mother, Krystal Hope Reed of Murray; grandmother, Melissa Reed of Murray; a great-grandmother, Ovaleen Charles of Murray; one uncle, Corey Reed and wife Kimberly of Dexter; three cousins, Dalton Chadwick, Stephanie Reed and Tanner Reed, all of Dexter; two great-uncles, Richard Reed and Steven Reed, both of Murray; and one great-aunt, Tammy Busenbark and husband Kevin of Mayfield.
Active pallbearers will be Corey Reed, Dalton Chadwick and Tanner Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Reed and Steven Reed.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Seay Graveyard in Graves County. A private family visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda L. Roberts
Rhonda L. Roberts, 56, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
James C. Barnett
James C. Barnett, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler, 87, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.