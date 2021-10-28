Robert F. ‘Bob’ Dunn
Robert F. “Bob” Dunn, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Murray, to Herbert Dunn and Mildred Hamilton Dunn.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1967, completed undergraduate pre-pharmacy at Murray State University, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Memphis Pharmacy School. He was the owner of Holland Drugs in Murray for approximately 25 years, worked at CVS for 10 years, and retired from Pulmodose in 2014. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity at MSU and the pharmacy fraternity at UT-Memphis. He served on the Murray City Planning Commission, was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray for several years, and a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Crouch; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Watson; a sister-in-law, Janis Fuqua; his mother-in-law, Edith Sims Fuqua; his father-in-law, Ben D. Fuqua; and a brother-in-law, John Fuqua.
Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy Dunn of Murray; his daughter, Ashley Dunn of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers-in-law, Ben David Fuqua of Springfield, Missouri, and Donnie Crouch of Paducah; several nieces and nephews, Allyson Nicholson (Scott) of North Pole, Alaska, Alicia Farris (Matt) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Steven Fuqua (Cindy) of Houston, Texas, Bryan Fuqua (Michelle) of Bixby, Oklahoma, Craig Fuqua (Angie) of Mayfield, Christy McCollum (Tim) and Jay Watson (Tonya), all of Reidland.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Murray with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the church. The family request that masks be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Naydean Woolridge Rutledge
Naydean Woolridge Rutledge, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Mason, Tennessee.
She was a retired CNA at Spring Creek Health Care, and was a member of the Church of God and Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Woolridge Sr.; one sister, Darlene Woolridge; and three brothers, Thomas Woolridge Jr., Hendon Eugene Woolridge and Jesse Wooldridge.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her mother, Virginia Thomas Woolridge of Martin, Tennessee; one daughter, Stephanie Rutledge of Murray; two sons, Steve Rutledge of Martin and Stanley Rutledge and wife Yvette of Murray; three sisters, Linda Hill Woolridge of Murray, Joyce Hooker and husband Jeffery of Martin and Ladana Woolridge of Martin; three brothers, Michael Woolridge of Martin, Charles Woolridge of Murray and Jerry Woolridge and wife Corina of Frederick, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Linda Woolridge of Nashville, Tennessee; ex-husband, Dwight Rutledge of Murray; an uncle, James Washington and wife Barbara of Dresden, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews .
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Timothy ‘Mississippi’ Shawn Bogue Sr.
Timothy “Mississippi” Shawn Bogue Sr., 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1956, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Sidney Owen Bogue II and Marjorie Nell Pearce Hightower, who preceded him in death.
As an adult, he worked steadily in the oilfields of Texas and Oklahoma, up until they eventually became bankrupt in the early1980s. He then moved to Mississippi, working for "Air Repair,” managing the shop and rebuilding Steerman Crop Duster Engines. In 1994, he moved to Cadiz, where he managed a shop that built industrial blenders. Rather than people referring to his name, this adventure led to him picking up the nickname "Mississippi,” because so many associated him and his charming personality and southern accent to where he had arrived from. Later down the road of life, he enjoyed serving and performing dedicated outreach with mentally challenged adults at Pennyrile, where his group won awards for the maintenance of the Kentucky Rest area at the Tennessee/Kentucky line.
"Mississippi" trained horses for many people in and around the area of Murray. For the next 15 years, he would board horses for 30 days, riding them four hours daily to make sure the owners were returned their horses with former problems or concerns mystically corrected. Before he retired, he filled bookings up to two years in advance. He became well-known and a sought after "Horse Whisperer" who rode at Wranglers Camp on the big Appaloosa named "Bandit.”
Tim enjoyed and became skilled in many areas, but traveling, fishing and rebuilding muscle cars were his favorite pastimes. He belonged to many local car clubs and could usually be seen around Murray in one of those cars he so talently restored. No matter what travel destinations he and Donna visited, Tim always took his fishing pole along. He regularly enjoyed fishing with his cousin, Rusty Dickson of Buffalo, Wyoming, during their yearly trips to Kaycee, Wyoming, for Chris LeDoux Days. Every trip, it never failed, the first thing he would say to Donna, once on the road to their next adventure, was "how many miles do you think we have traveled together? Probably a million.” Tim often expressed gratitude and frequently commented on how blessed he felt in traveling to so many wonderful places both within and outside of the United States. Although not many knew it, Tim frequently committed Random Acts of Kindness to those in need. From buying a wood stove for a family that had no heat in the winter, to playing secret Santa and paying for a stranger’s groceries or Christmas presents. He preferred being anonymous during these acts, because it wasn't about what he did, but about giving to another.
Tim is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Fiorella Bogue, of Murray; three daughters, Sarah Deane Bogue and fiance Mike Griffin of Murray, Jessica Nell (Bogue) Nossaman and husband Brad of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Angela Gaylord and husband Kevin, of Chilhowee, Missouri; two sons, Timothy Shawn Bogue Jr. of Enid, Oklahoma, and Joshua Aaron Bogue of San Angelo, Texas; seven grandsons, Brody Griffin, Brayden and Lucas Nossaman, Miles, Mason, and Riley Gaylord; one granddaughter, Baeleigh Henshall; several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Sidney Owen Bogue III of Cottonwood, Texas, and Bill Bierman of Murray; four sisters, Lisa (Bogue) Hamilton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Brenda (Bierman) Hoopes of Cleveland, Ohio, Bonnie (Bierman) McQueen of Wilmington, Ohio, and Beverly (Bierman) Astin of Salt Lake City, Utah.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. After the service, the casket will be transferred to a wagon at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, continuing onward, fulfilling Tim’s wishes for the remainder of his journey to the T Bar Ranch, for his burial and final resting place. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to bring their horses for the ride from Sugar Creek Baptist Church to take Mississippi home. Rigs can be parked at the Bogue Farm
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victory Junction Camp at https://victoryjunction.org/the-gift-of-camp/.
Richard Thomas Cullen
Richard Thomas Cullen, 78, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Sept. 2, 1943, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, to Edmund and Mary Willey Cullen.
In 2004 he retired after a long career as a distributor of building supplies, which took him across the country. Throughout his life, he lived in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Indiana, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky, before settling in Las Cruces.
Richard, also known as Bosco or Dick, was a racing enthusiast, a car aficionado, an artist, a karaoke lover, and a family man. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Marjorie Ann Stewart, and together they had two children, Richelle Ann Elberg of Las Cruces and Sean Stewart Cullen (Linda) of Stow, Massachusetts. He was also a step-father to Joni Breeding of East Hampton, Massachusetts, and Karla Denny (John) of Oliver Springs, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law, step-daughters, and his six grandchildren, Ryan and Nicholas Elberg of Las Cruces, Avery and Logan Cullen of Stow and Donna and Vanessa Denny of Indiana and Colorado, respectively.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Trails West Club House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Larry Neal Harpole
Larry Neal Harpole, 78, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was a member of Sedalia Baptist Church, and a retired employee of Kirkland Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. and Ruth Easley Harpole.
Mr. Harpole is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Goad Harpole; one daughter, Sherry Harpole of Farmington; one sister, Julaine Crosslin of Sedalia; two grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Snyder of Paducah and Miranda Fortner of Kirksey; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Snyder and Makenley Rowland.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Highland Park Cemetery with Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Dale Madding, Justin Snyder, Brad Rowland, Larry Washburn, Eric George, Michael Pritchard and Jerry Pritchard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield.
Jerry Andrew Taylor
Mr. Jerry Andrew Taylor, 89, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his residence.
He attended High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the American Postal Workers Union, a member of Mayfield-Graves County Golf and Country Club, a retired branch manager of the Paducah Post Office and a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by one step-brother, Eugene Lindsey; and his parents, Carroll and Edena Sauvage Taylor.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Leta Swift Taylor; one son, Scott (Kirsten) Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter, Amy Taylor (Shay) Nolan of Paducah; one step-daughter, Tina (Henry) Nance of Farmington; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Darrick Holloman and Charlie Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Taylor, Eli Nolan, Gabe Nolan, Jerry Gray, Johnny Jackson and Richard Adams. Don Embry will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Geoffrey Stone
Mr. Geoffrey Stone, 30, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his home.
Geoffrey was born on April 17, 1991 in Murray, KY.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Stone.
Those he leaves behind include his mother, Venessa Stone of Murray; a brother, Ricky Willie (Meagan) of Wingo; grandparents, Eddie Stone and wife Judy of Marshall County.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Norma Sammons Edwards
Norma Sammons Edwards, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Gary P. Hohman
Gary P. Hohman, 76, of Marshall County, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
