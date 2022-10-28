William Dorris ‘Billy’ Bucy
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy, 92 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Temmessee.
He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, serving in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. He formerly worked at Holley Carburetor and PTL in Paris, JB Hunt Trucking as a truck driver, and Walmart in Murray. He enjoyed farming and formerly owned Bucy’s Value Mart in Puryear. He was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris.
He was born June 24, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Willie Brooks Bucy and Irma Atkins Bucy. He was married to Luzvisminda “Lucy” Ferrer Bucy, who preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2015.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Lee Bucy.
Billy is survived by one son, Billy Bucy of Puryear; one stepdaughter, Lolita Soriano of San Diego, California; one stepson, Deo (Melita) Soriano of San Diego; one grandchild, Jade Bucy; four grandchildren, Lorraine (Anthony) Palmeda, Deomel (Shadette) Soriano, Jericho Soriano and Jade Locita Bucy; and three great-grandchildren, Madeline Soriano, Sabin Soriano and Victoria Luz Gallegos.
The body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
