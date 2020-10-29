Phyllis Jean Carson
Phyllis Jean Carson, 78, of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky .
She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Murray, to Jesse Cecil Maupin and Iola Shouse Maupin.
She was a homemaker and worked at Fisher Price in Murray for several years. She was of Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Carson; two brothers, Dave Maupin and Don Maupin; and one great-granddaughter, Delilah Elmer.
Mrs. Carson is survived by two sons, Ricky Gene Carson (Sherry Gallimore) of Puryear, Tennessee, and Donald Wayne Carson of Murray; five grandchildren, Matthew Carson (Jennifer), Lauren Couch (Brian), Tyler Carson, Skyler Elmer (Jared) and Tommy Starks; and nine great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
James Calvin Barnett
James Calvin Barnett, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, entered the presence of Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Alfred Barnett and Robbie Luverne Outland Barnett.
He was a retired Kentucky State Police trooper and a farmer. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janice Kay Arteberry Barnett.
Mr. Barnett is survived by two daughters, Jamie Wade and husband Bruce and Carla Thomas and husband Steve, all of Murray; three grandchildren, Robert Jameson Wade and wife Sara of New Concord, Robert Kyle Wade and wife Holly and Cari Smith and husband Nate, all of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Emily Lynn Wade, James Robert Wade and Molly Kay Wade, all of New Concord, and Collins Greer Smith of Murray.
A private family service will be held with burial to follow in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Sheriffs Boys & Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriffs Ranch Road, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler, 87, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Murray, to Noel Parrish and Robie Canady Parrish.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wheeler; two sons, Sammy Wheeler and Robbin Wheeler; a sister, Wanda Eldridge; three brothers, O.D., James and Bobby Parrish; a grandson, Tyler Wheeler; and a great-granddaughter, Allison Hescher.
Mrs. Wheeler is survived by three daughters, LaDonna Wheeler and Robert Hoehn of New Concord, Pamela Huffine of Tennessee and Jill Hescher of New Concord; a son, David Wheeler and special friend Lisa Colson of New Concord; a brother, Warren Parrish of New Concord; 19 grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation services with Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 202, at the funeral home.
Douglas Grogan
Douglas Grogan, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1944, in Murray to L.D. and Willie Lee Grogan Foster.
He was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Leo Foster, Keith Foster, Costella Grogan and Drake Foster; a sister, Alice Faye Walls and husband Jimmy; and two nephews, Gary Walls and Darren Foster.
Mr. Grogan is survived by two sons, Douglas Davon Ballard of Murray and Ethan Tharpe of Mayfield; two brothers, Thurman Foster and Clarence Grogan and wife Bernice, all of Murray; four sisters, Ann Foster of Murray, Sue Skinner and husband, the late William Skinner, of Morganfield, Vanessa Burris, and Virginia Daniels and husband Robert, all of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Foster and Barbara Grogan; two grandchildren, Ahnyx Lawerence of Murray and Grayson Ballard of Florence, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, with Frederick E. Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Mary Lee Burkeen
Mary Lee Burkeen, 87, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 10, 1933, to Robert Lee "R.L." Wallace and Mary Ruth Futrell.
She was a member of the Palestine United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Susan Burkeen; and one grandchild.
Mrs. Burkeen is survived by her husband, Rufe "Bill" Burkeen Jr.; daughters, Diane Norwood and husband Phil and Laura Mitchuson; sons, Larry Burkeen and wife Sandy and Mikeal Burkeen; a brother, Robert Wallace (Elaine); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036, or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Roger T. Marran
Roger T. Marran, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Roger T. Marran, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.