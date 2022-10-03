Martha Joan Barnes
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker.
She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Curtis Barnes, who died Jan. 21, 2003; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Karen Barnes; and two brothers, Patrick and Michael Parker.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by one son, Kem David Barnes Sr. of Kirksey; five grandchildren, Shannon Aslinger and husband Allen of Rossville, Georgia, Brande Barnes and fiancé Ken Stone of Rockford, Illinois, Heather Ackerman and husband Brian of Lenox, Illinois, Kem Curtis Barnes Jr. of Kirksey and Jody Barnes and fiancé Caylin Brewer of Clearwater, Florida; and seven great-grandchildren, Lane Holmes, Gavin Curtis Barnes, Collin Ackerman, Ella Ackerman, Ethan Ackerman, Colton Barnes and Kamdyn Brewer.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Larry Kent Enoch
Mr. Larry Kent Enoch, 59, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home.
Larry was born on December 21, 1962 in Paris, TN to the late Charles Rex and Margrette Parker Enoch. He was a service manager for Commonwealth Technology and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Dale Enoch.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his loving wife, Mrs. Teresa Parker Enoch of Murray; a son, Tristan Kent Enoch of Murray; daughters, Amanda Dawn Enoch and wife, Sheri of Sparta, TN, Alyson Denise Whitener and husband, Christopher of San Antonio, TX; a brother, Steven Mark Enoch of Hazel and grandchildren, Lillian Enoch, Lexi Enoch, Cameron Enoch and Caspian Enoch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray.
His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 as well as from 12 pm - 1 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Rita Green
Mrs. Rita Green, 73, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Green was born on April 13, 1949 in Union City, TN to the late Paul and Lottie Simpson Easley.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Larah Lee and a step daughter, Beverly Glassgow.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband Ron of Murray, children, Toni Easley and Michael Foy; grandchildren, Shannon Holmes, Bryson Elliott, Shiloh Parm, Ethan Foy, Amber Foy, Thomas Foy; great grandchildren, Tristan Holmes and Eden Elliott; brother, Tony Easley, and loving nephews and many friends. Rita and Ron were married for 28 years and blended their families when they got married. Rita welcomed five more daughters, Beverly Glassgow, Lorrie Green, Sherri Pogue, Debbie Wolfe, Amy Arnold and their families.
Mrs. Green will be interred at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Kay Odom
Mrs. Kay Odom, 74, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Odom was born on April 27, 1948 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to the late Sherman and Lois Claridge Sperry. Kay was a beautiful caring soul, skilled artist, animal activist, and a caregiver. She loved nature and all animals. She had the gift of restoring injured wildlife back to health. She adored spending time outdoors admiring God’s creation and found complete peace and contentment in nature. Kay loved and lived her life without fear of what was to come next, and because of her faith, looked forward to seeing her mother, father, and younger brother in Heaven when God chose to call her home. The love of a mother is like no other; until we see you again. “We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun. But the wine and the song, like the seasons have all gone.”
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eddie Sperry.
Kay devoted her entire life to her husband of 31 years, Edward Odom, her three children: Lisa Dodd, Matthew Hill, and Kasey Johnson and their children and grandchildren. Kay also leaves behind a large extended family of step-children: Kerrin, Edward “Troy”, and Kerry Odom and their families.
No services will be held at this time.
Tonya Rae Powers
Tonya Rae Powers, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
