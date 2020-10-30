Stephen Earl Douglass
Stephen Earl Douglass, 72, of Dover, Tennessee, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Earl and Dulcie Mae Swann Douglass.
He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's of arts degrees in speech communications. He was the co-owner and president of Sills Insurance Agency in Dover, where he began working in 1973. He served his community as chairman of the Stewart County 911 Board and was on the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors. He was a member of Fort Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and ever positive attitude.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Sills Douglass.
Steve is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Douglass, and his grandson, Sean Douglass, all of Dover; cousins, Gary Grogan of Frankfort and Jennifer Partin of Louisville; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Myers, of Dover.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Don Bailey officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Scurlock, Thomas Myers, Charlie Hancock, Rick Joiner, Andy Brigham, Don McClure, Brittain Sexton and Chris Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Grogan, Jim Myers, Eric Watkins, Phillip Wallace, Dan Dill and Billy Clay Cherry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart County Schools Weekend Backpack Program. Donations may be made online at https://stewartcountyschools.revtrak.net/hs/hs-donations-and-fundraisers/#/v/hs-weekend-backpack-food-program.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Greer
Donald Greer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Murray, to James and Jimmy Doris Vied Greer.
He retired from General Tire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Greer.
Mr. Greer is survived by his life partner, Patricia Miller of Murray; three daughters, Jessica Turner, Kelsie Greer and Erica Greer, all of Murray; three brothers, Tommy Greer (Kay), Kenneth Greer (Luna) and Jimmy Greer (Peggy), all of Murray; three sisters, Margaret Wisehart (Ronald), Patti Harris (Rick) and Jane Lamb (Steve), all of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydan Turner, Kensly Greer and Asher Greer.
No services are planned at this time.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Faye Miller
Kathy Faye Miller, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.