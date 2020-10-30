Reba Pearl Crouse
Reba Pearl Crouse, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Dec. 3, 1922, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eugene Darnell Sr. and Onie Mae Grubbs Darnall Cleaver.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She worked at the garment factory for 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Z.B. Crouse; three sisters, Josephine Cleaver, Geraldine Cunningham and Robbie Knipp; and one brother, Eugene Darnell.
Reba is survived by three daughters, Brenda Miller and husband James of Murray, Linda Jackson and husband James Ronald of Paducah and Maurita Smith and husband Thomas of Murray; two sons, Elvin Crouse and wife Kay of Farmington and Ronald Crouse of Dexter; 13 grandchildren, Kelly Crouse and wife Laura, Tammy Blalock and husband Bob, Donnie Crouse, Melissa Shipman and husband Paul, Randy Crouse, Ricky Miller, Keith Miller and wife Myung, Greg Miller, Lisa Ellis and husband Jim, Laura Harvey and husband Tom, Steven Jackson, Yvonna Hooper and Tracy Pritchett and wife Amanda; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spring Creek Health Care, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kay Henderson
Kay Henderson, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Frank Carroll and Cleva Jean Scarborough.
She retired from the Calloway County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Scarborough.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her husband, Tony Henderson of Murray; sons, Chase Duncan of Columbia, South Carolina, Cory Duncan of Murray and Jason Henderson and wife Stephanie of Dexter; daughters, Jodie McCall and husband Joseph of Murray and Ashley Henderson of Tampa, Florida; brothers, Louie Sieting (Jeannie) and Randy Scarborough (Tracy), all of Murray; sisters, Mary Ann Buie (Terry) and Jeania Atkinson, all of Murray and Wanda McLaughlin (Jerry) of Sanduski, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Breaha Duncan, Alyssa Brown, Brayden McCall, Anslee Duncan, Reese Henderson and Corbin Henderson, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Jean Carson
Phyllis Jean Carson, 78, of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky .
She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Murray, to Jesse Cecil Maupin and Iola Shouse Maupin.
She was a homemaker and worked at Fisher Price in Murray for several years. She was of Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Carson; two brothers, Dave Maupin and Don Maupin; and one great-granddaughter, Delilah Elmer.
Mrs. Carson is survived by two sons, Ricky Gene Carson (Sherry Gallimore) of Puryear, Tennessee, and Donald Wayne Carson of Murray; five grandchildren, Matthew Carson (Jennifer), Lauren Couch (Brian), Tyler Carson, Skyler Elmer (Jared) and Tommy Starks; and nine great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Calvin Barnett
James Calvin Barnett, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, entered the presence of Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Alfred Barnett and Robbie Luverne Outland Barnett.
He was a retired Kentucky State Police trooper and a farmer. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janice Kay Arteberry Barnett.
Mr. Barnett is survived by two daughters, Jamie Wade and husband Bruce and Carla Thomas and husband Steve, all of Murray; three grandchildren, Robert Jameson Wade and wife Sara of New Concord, Robert Kyle Wade and wife Holly and Cari Smith and husband Nate, all of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Emily Lynn Wade, James Robert Wade and Molly Kay Wade, all of New Concord, and Collins Greer Smith of Murray.
A private family service will be held with burial to follow in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Sheriffs Boys & Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriffs Ranch Road, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler
Jean Gray Parrish Wheeler, 87, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Murray, to Noel Parrish and Robie Canady Parrish.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wheeler; two sons, Sammy Wheeler and Robbin Wheeler; a sister, Wanda Eldridge; three brothers, O.D., James and Bobby Parrish; a grandson, Tyler Wheeler; and a great-granddaughter, Allison Hescher.
Mrs. Wheeler is survived by three daughters, LaDonna Wheeler and Robert Hoehn of New Concord, Pamela Huffine of Tennessee and Jill Hescher of New Concord; a son, David Wheeler and special friend Lisa Colson of New Concord; a brother, Warren Parrish of New Concord; 19 grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation services with Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 202, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.